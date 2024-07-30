Societe Generale on Monday divested 0.67 per cent stake in cement manufacturer India Cements for ₹78 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Paris-based Societe Generale offloaded 20.61 lakhs shares, amounting to a 0.67 per cent stake in India Cements, at an average price of ₹378.15 .

CESC has acquired 63.91 per cent equity shares in Purvah Green Power for ₹205 crore. Post-acquisition, Purvah Green Power Pvt Ltd (Purvah), will become its direct subsidiary. CESC has acquired the stake from Crescent Power Ltd (a subsidiary of the company), thus making Purvah a direct subsidiary.

Tata Steel has acquired over 557 crore equity shares in its Singapore-based arm for $875 million. In May, Tata Steel’s board had approved infusion of funds into T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP), by way of subscription to equity shares in one or more tranches, the company said in an exchange filing.

RITES on Monday announced entering into a partnership with NHAI to provide consultancy services in highways, bridges and tunnels and road safety audits. In an exchange filing, RITES said, “This partnership aims to deliver consultancy services for NHAI projects in the areas of highways, bridges and tunnels and road safety audits.” RITES will conduct external technical audits, infrastructure health monitoring, and provide quality assurance and other related services, it said.

Oberoi Realty has entered into a development agreement for development and redevelopment of land admeasuring approximately 2,576 square metres at Carter Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai. The company expects to currently generate a free sale component of around 40,000 square feet (RERA carpet area) from the development and redevelopment of the said land, as per the extant provisions of Development Control & Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034.

SIS Ltd as agreed on September 12, 2022, has acquired the remaining 15 per cent shareholding in Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd (SDS) by SIS Australia Group Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the company. Upon completion of this acquisition, the holding of SIS Australia Group in SDS has increased from 85 per cent to 100 per cent.

Aarti Drugs said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had successfully conducted an inspection at a manufacturing facility of the company’s subsidiary (Pinnacle Life Science Private Ltd) located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Following that, the company is in receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA, concluding the inspection as closed.

ITD Cementation India Ltd has secured a contract for constructing a residential colony in New Delhi (Phase II) worth approximately ₹1,237 crore, including taxes and duties.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has received certification for 2 Products - Hub Wheel Integrated Motor for electric two-wheelers under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry from the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Bharti Airtel has re-farmed its existing 4G spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands to meet the growing traffic demand on the 5G network.

The market buzz is that private equity firm Carlyle Group’s Quality Investment Holdings PCC is likely to divest up to 6.4 per cent of its stake in PNB Housing Finance through block deals. The offer size is pegged at ₹1,255.6 crore, with a floor price of ₹755 per share, according to market reports.

Results calendar: 360 ONE WAM, Aegis Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Apar Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Carborundum Universal, CarTrade Tech, Castrol India, Dixon Technologies, Exide Industries, Fine Organics Industries, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, Gail, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corp, Johnson Control Hitachi, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Macrotech Developers, MOIl. Navin Fluorine International, PTC Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, R R Kabel, Sapphire Foods, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Star Health and allied Insurance, Tata Consumer Products, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textiles and Waaree Renewable Technologies.