3i Infotech has received a Letter of Acceptance from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) pertaining to Managed Services for the Data Center IT Infrastructure as part of its contract renewal in the new financial year. The total contract value is at ₹16.29 crore for 3 years.

Kilburn Engineering has executed an MoU with Idreco S.A. (a Switzerland-based company engaged in Flue gas cleaning, industrial plants, water treatment & waste water treatment) on 16th for mutual collaboration in development and sale of engineered equipments for various applications, by both the companies, across various geographies.

Coca-Cola India Ltd has acquired a minority 15 per cent stake in Hashtag Loyalty, which owns the food ordering platform Thrive. Hashtag Loyalty is an associate of the country’s leading QSR chain operator Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which has the master franchise rights of leading brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ and Popeye.

Quick Heal Technologies has announced the appointment of Ankit Maheshwari as the Chief Financial Officer from April 26.

Taylormade Renewables has received Letter of Intent for work order worth ₹8.02 crore for TRL RAIN Technology plant from Deepak Phenolics Limited. The work order will be received in two days from today as confirmed from the company. The LoI was issued to fasten the delivery time

Flexituff Ventures International Limited has made disinvestment of 1,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Flexituff Technology International Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary) for ₹10,000. Consequent to the disinvestment, Flexituff Technology International Limited ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Veerhealth Care Limited has decided to introduce new product line i.e., disinfectant manufacturing.

Results calendar: Accelya Solutions, Crisil, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Schaeffler, Seacoast Shipping, Tata Coffee and Vivanta

