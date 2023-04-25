Infosys has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with energy and chemicals company Aramco, to collaborate on accelerating their human resource (HR) technology. Infosys aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps.

Ipca Laboratories will acquire a 33.38 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories, from one of its promoter shareholders at a price of Rs 440 per equity share, amounting to Rs 1,034.06 crore. This proposed acquisition is subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India. The company has also received board approval for making an open offer to the public shareholders of Unichem Laboratories to acquire up to 26 per cent stake at the same price, amounting to Rs 805.44 crore.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (has announced that Shantanu Khosla has been appointed and elevated as the Executive Vice Chairman from May 1, 2023, till April 30, 2024, and thereafter as ‘NonExecutive Vice Chairman’ till December 31, 2025. In view of his elevation as Executive Vice Chairman, he will be relinquishing his position as the Company’s Managing Director with effect from the close of business hours on April 30. In his new role, Khosla will provide valuable counsel and advice to the new Managing Director on strategic matters and support the integration of Crompton and Butterfly.

LTIMindtree has been selected as a key digital transformation partner by Currys, UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services. During this five-year engagement, Currys will leverage LTIMindtree’s extensive retail business consulting and technology capabilities to deliver the next phase of omni-channel transformation to its consumers and employees.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited has won another society redevelopment project. The company has been selected as the preferred partner to redevelop a residential society in Malad, West, one of the prominent residential and commercial localities situated in the western part of Mumbai. The project will offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of around Rs 850 crore.

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds and the leading platform and services partner for Alternatives announced today that CAMS WealthServ has signed on 75 Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) & Portfolio Management Services (PMS) enterprises since its launch last year to provide smooth digital experience for High Net-worth customers.

The board of Welspun India will meet on April 27 to consider the buyback of equity shares of the company and dividend for FY23. The company will also announce financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, on the same day.

Results calendar: Anant Raj, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Wire Ropes, CIL Securities, Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur Bio Organics, Elecon Engineering, GI Engineering Solutions, HDFC Asset Management Company, Huhtamaki India, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Natural Biocon, Nestle India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Rajkamal Synthetics, RS Software, Rallis India, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel Long Products and VST Industries.