Stocks that will see action today

Buzzing stocks: SBI Cards, Zomato, TCS, 3i Infotech, Max Healthcare, BHEL, Cineline, Saregama, Indigo, Century Plywoods and Go Fashion

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate cloud transformation. TCS also said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada, the country's largest payment organisation, to transform its payment system operations and help implement Real-Time Rail (RTR), the new real-time payments system.

The Competition Commission of India orders investigation against online food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Bundl Technologies, (Swiggy), for some of their conduct ,following a complaint filed by National Restaurant Association of India that alleged contravention of rules by the two companies.

SBI Card and Payment Services: Reports indicate that private equity firm Carlyle Group on Tuesday plans to sell its entire stake in the company through a block deal for ₹2,558 crore. CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity which, as of December 2021, held 2.92 crore shares or 3.09 per cent stake in SBI Cards.

3i Infotech has secured a cloud transformation deal for its NuRe platform, from one of the large commercial banks in Asia-Pacific region. The deal size is approximately ₹6.04 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved a major landmark with its equipment, enabling record power transmission of 6,000 MW, over the recently commissioned ±800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).

Max Healthcare Institute: The stock will enter FTSE All-World Index, FTSE MPF All-World Index, FTSE Global Lare Cap Index, FTSE Emerging Index from April 6. Meanwhile, SBI Funds Management has acquired more than one crore shares of the company through open market on March 31. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 9.22 per cent, up from 8.19 percent earlier.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) appoints RK Singh as Principal Advisor to the Managing Director with immediate effect. As Principal Advisor, he will be part of IndiGo's Leadership Team. RK, with over 36 years of experience working in different capacities in the Indian government as an IAS officer (1985 - 2009) and later as an Aviation Law specialist (2009 onwards), brings rich administrative, management and aviation experience with him.

The board of Century Plyboards (India) has approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary — Century Ports Limited or such other name as may be available from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, for carrying out the project for rejuvenation of Khidderpore Docks (KPD-I West) through PPP mode on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

Go Colors, owned by Go Fashion (India) Limited, launched its 500th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Pune. Go Fashion (India) Limited was founded in 2010 and is one of the leading women's bottom wear brands in the country.

Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000 musical marvels to its digital catalogue. With songs like Ashok Kumar's 'Dekha Khayal Yaar Mein' from the 1930's mega buster- Jeevan Naiya, Lata Ji's 'Ummid Ki Rangin Jhoole' from the 1948 film Lahore and many more, these tracks from the golden years range from film to non- film music across various genres and languages.

Cineline India Ltd, part of Kanakia Group, has re-entered the retail branch of the film industry. The comany is one of the most renowned real estate players in the MMRDA region and has now forayed back into the movie exhibition business with the launch of its first nine premium cinemas across Maharashtra. MovieMax Cinemas will be commencing soon at Sion, Andheri (E), Goregaon (W), Kandivali (W), Mira Road, and Eternity Mall (Thane), Wonder Mall (Thane), The Zone (Nashik), and Eternity Mall (Nagpur).