Verizon Business has announced a strategic global partnership making HCLTech its primary Managed Network Services (MNS) collaborator in all networking deployments for global enterprise customers, bringing together two global leaders in enterprise networking. The partnership combines Verizon’s networking power, solutioning, and scale with HCLTech’s market leading Managed Service capabilities to usher in a new era of large-scale wireline service delivery for enterprise customers.

Global Health Limited (Medanta), and DLF Group have entered into an understanding for forming a company to launch a 400-bed multi-super specialty hospital in Delhi at Greater Kailash -I. Both Medanta and DLF will own 50-50 equity in the new company. DLF will be a strategic investor and Medanta will run the hospital and have operational control.

Wipro appoints N S Kannan to its board * IT services company Wipro on Thursday announced the appointment of N S Kannan to its Board of Directors for five years effective October 1, 2023. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders, the company said in a release.

Torrent Power on Thursday said it has received nod from shareholders to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

CMS Info Systems promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte on Thursday divested a 19.4 per cent stake in the company for ₹1,071 crore through open market transactions. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Societe Generale, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable, Nomura, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Goldman Sachs were the buyers of the shares.

Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco Industries, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering on Thursday entered into a strategic alliance and announced a Rs 200 crore investment to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches that will help the Railways achieve emission goals and boost operating efficiency.

Chemplast Sanmar on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of the new multi-purpose production block project, which was set up at an investment of around Rs.300 crore by the Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division of the company. The Phase 1 facility, which has come up at Berigai in Tamil Nadu, was launched by Vijay Sankar, Chairman of Chemplast Sanmar, in the presence of the Board of Directors, according to a statement.

Sigachi Industries acquired 80 per cent stake in API manufacturing company, Trimax Bio Sciences, Raichur, Karnataka. The board has approved the acquisition of 2.88 crore equity shares of ₹10 each constituting 80 per cent of paid-up equity share capital in Trimax Bio Sciences Private Ltd for ₹100 crore and proposal for further acquisition of the balance 20 per cent after 3 years for ₹25 crore.

Results Calendar: ABB, ACE, ACI, Apollo Hospitals, Astral, Atul Auto, Balu Force, Bombay Burmah, BEML, BF Utilities, BGR Energy, Binny Mills, Camlin Fine, Capacite, Carysil, City Union Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Coffee Day, DB Realty, Dredging Corp, Elgi Equip, GEPIL, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Industries GRSE, HAL, HBL Power, HEG, IRFC, ISGEC, JAI Corp, Jamna Auto, Jindal Saw, Jindal Steel, Kitex, Marksans Pharma, MSTC, MTNL, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium, Nauru, NCL Ind, NHPC, NIIT, NMDC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, PFC, Pfizer, PNC Infra, Ramco Ind, RCF, Renuka, Rel Infra, Rupa, SpiceJet, Sunlife Iron, SUN TV, Surya Roshni, Tarsons, TEGA, Tide Water, TV Today, Uttam Sugar, Voltas, Wabag, Wonderl and Zydus Life

