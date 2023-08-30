Zomato to be in spotlight on media reports indicating stake sale. SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF Global) is likely to offload 1.17 per cent stake (10 crore shares) in Zomato for Rs 940 crore via a block deal at Rs 94 a share.

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure Limited with Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) (where the Company holds 74% and MMRDA holds 26%), operating the Metro Line between Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar Corridor in Mumbai, is in receipt of the Arbitral Award in the matter of arbitration between MMOPL and MMRDA for various disputes. Award is in favour of MMOPL for Rs. 1,035 crore including interest till date.

Lupin Pharma Canada Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited (Lupin), has announced the launch of Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg, in Canada. In a separate statement the pharma major said it received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Pirfenidone capsules used for the treatment of lung disease known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules of 267 mg strength, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

HCLTech has announced an exclusive preferred professional services agreement with Cloud Software Group, to help implement, upgrade, modernise and provide services for all TIBCO products for enterprise customers across the globe. This partnership will help drive better value for end customers leveraging TIBCO products to further accelerate their data-driven digital transformation.

Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic Co-Lending Partnership with IKF Home Finance Limited and Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services Private Limited to offer loans at competitive rates.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is revamping its 6E Eats on-board catering service. The new quick service menu has been designed to present new options for customers, while driving greater affordability, improved service efficiency and reducing wastage. The new 6E Eats menu will debut on September 1 on all IndiGo domestic and international flights.

Trigyn Technologies Limited has received Letter of Award from Digital India Corporation, (A Section 8 Company) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India for Award of Work, for providing Technical Manpower for LokOS project. The project duration will be three years from award of work i.e. upto 23.08.2026 and further extendable based on performance. The project value is approx. Rs. 35 crore (3 Years) and Rs 65 Crore (5 Years).

Unichem Laboratories Limited has received ANDA approval for its Prasugrel Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Effient® (Prasugrel) Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MPS Interactive Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPS Limited, has agreed to acquire 65% of the issued and paid-up capital of all the following entities i.e. Liberate Learning Pty Ltd (Australia), Liberate eLearning Pty Ltd (Australia), App-eLearn Pty Ltd (Australia), and Liberate Learning Limited (New Zealand). The remaining 35 per cent shareholding of each of the entities of the Liberate Group will be acquired by MPSi in subsequent tranches based upon valuation methodology as agreed under the transaction documents.

GR Belgaum Raichur (Package-5) Highway Private Limited and GR Belgaum Raichur (package-6) Highway Private Limited, subsidiaries of GR Infraprojects, have executed the concession agreement, for road projects worth Rs 1,457.24 crore, with the National Highways Authority of India.

Majority of the promoter group and its entities of BigBloc Construction Limited have decided to waive off their dividend right announced for FY2022-23, considering the ongoing expansion plans of the company. The remaining shareholders will receive the dividend subject to shareholders approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) on Tuesday said Puneet Dalmia will take over as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer after Mahendra Singhi’s decade-long tenure comes to an end on December 8. The Board of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) also decided to retain the services of Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to the MD and CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Tuesday said the current Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh would be taking over as its Chairman with immediate effect. He succeeds S Mahalingam who has stepped down as Chairman after completing his tenure of two terms as independent director on the closing hours of April 29.

Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have received domestic value certificates, a metric key to qualifying for payouts under the nation’s production-linked incentive scheme, the government said on Tuesday.

