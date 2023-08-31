According to market buzz, Verlinvest Asia plans to sell shares of Sula Vineyards through block deal at around ₹473 a share.

Biocon Biologics is on track to integrate a major part of the acquired biosimilars business of long-term partner Viatris in the current fiscal, the company’s Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in her address to the company’s shareholders in the Annual Report for 2022-23, which was released on Wednesday.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd had entered into an agreement with East Coast Railway, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, to buy and own railway wagons to get rid of wagons shortfall with Indian Railways. Out of two railway rakes (a collection of wagons pulled by an engine), one rake has been delivered. The railway rake so delivered is under process of working and functioning.

DreamFolks has announced a strategic partnership with one of the leading Visa service provider to offer premium lounges at Visa centers and Doorstep Visa services. This partnership marks a significant milestone for DreamFolks as clients (including Banks, Card Networks, and Enterprises) have been eagerly awaiting the inclusion of Visa services as a part of their offering to customers.

WS Industries India Ltd has bagged an order for Construction of Rail Over Bridge at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, approximately valued at ₹30.63 crore (inclusive of GST) from CMK Projects Private Limited.

Ajanta Pharma Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg. Topiramate is the generic version of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Trokendi XR™. As per the settlement with the innovator, Ajanta can launch Topiramate on February 1, 2026 or earlier under certain circumstances

Andhra Paper said that the Andhra Pradesh Pollution control Board has approved the installation of PCC Plant for efficient carbon capture and reuse for reduction of carbon emission and support the climate change initiatives.

BHEL has secured the order for setting up the 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through International Competitive Bidding. Scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing & Commissioning with Civil & Structural works for the EPC Package with Steam Generator capable of Biomass co-firing, Steam Turbine, Generator & Auxiliaries, emission control systems, control and instrumentation, balance of plant packages etc.

The board of Kamat Hotles has approved acquisition of 100% Equity Stake in Envotel Hotels Himachal Private Limited consequently making it the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

The board of Avro India has approved the raising of funds by way of rights issue for up to ₹35 crore subject to necessary approvals.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed penalty of ₹40 lakhs on NTPC LtdLimited for the latter’s failure to notify the competition watchdog before consummating its 35.47 stake acquisition in Ratnagiri Gas & Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL) on December 31, 2020

Johnson & Johnson and Indian drugmaker Lupin will supply their versions of the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline at a significantly cheaper price in low- and middle-income countries, a global anti-tuberculosis group said on Wednesday.

The board of Mahindra Logistic has appointed Saurabh Taneja as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from September 1. The board also appointed Ashay Shah as Senior Management Personnel and Head – LMD & Strategy of the company with effect from October 1.

Natco Pharma informed the exchanges that ithas made a strategic investment of $2 million in Delaware-based ISCA Inc which had a turnover of $9.3 million in the last fiscal year ending December 2022. ISCA is engaged in the business of pest control for agriculture.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for projects worth Rs 256.2 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation. The said projects will be executed within 30 months.

