State-owned telecom company MTNL has defaulted on bank loan payments worth Rs 422.05 crore. The total default amount comprises Rs 328.75 crore default on instalment of principal and Rs 93.3 crore towards interest on debt for June and July. According to the details shared by MTNL, it has defaulted on the payment of Rs 155.76 crore on debt raised from Union Bank of India, Rs 140.37 crore from State Bank of India, Rs 40.33 crore from Bank of India, Rs 40.01 crore from Punjab & Sind Bank, Rs 41.54 crore from Punjab National Bank and Rs 4.04 crore from UCO Bank.

Lupin has received a show cause notice from Maharashtra GST authority seeking a recovery of ₹672.4 crore worth of taxes and penalty. The show cause notice is for a period between July 2017 to March 2022.

Biocon said that it has received Establishment Inspection Report with VAI from USFDA for Visakhapatnam API facility. The facility was inspected between June 17-21, 2024. VAI is Voluntary Action Indicated.

RITES Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) on Monday. Under this partnership, RITES and HUDCO will collaborate to undertake a comprehensive range of consultancy projects/services from concept to commissioning in the infrastructure space. Additionally, RITES will provide consultancy to projects being financed by HUDCO.

Sandhar Technologies has announced a transformative milestone in the electric vehicle sector with the inauguration and successful commissioning of its cutting-edge manufacturing facility namely Sandhar Auto Electric Solutions Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company).

Power Mech Projects has received an order worth Rs. 110.57 Crores for operation and maintenance of 400 MW captive power plant and utilities of Petroleum Oil Refinery at Dangote, Nigeria.

The New India Assurance Company has received a Show Cause cum Demand Notice from DGGI Mumbai, on 05/08/2024 alleging a tax demand of IGST Rs 849,45,23,896.

The board of VA Tech Wabag in July had approved sale of Wabag Water Services S.R.L., Romania, which was a wholly- owned Subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria, a step down Subsidiary. In this regard, the Company has received confirmation from Wabag Austria for completion of the share transfer process and other related formalities between Wabag Austria and Circular Waters Solutions S.R.L., Romania post satisfaction of Conditions Precedents, as per the agreement.By virtue of this transaction, Wabag Austria realised a Sale Consideration of EUR 1.20 Million.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit