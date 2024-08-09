The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the appointment of Praveena Rai as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). Her appointment is contingent upon her acceptance of the offer and the approval of shareholders, MCX said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The CEO’s position at MCX has remained vacant since PS Reddy stepped down on May 9.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said that RBI has approved its proposal to increase the authorised capital from ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore.

Cyble, a pioneer in AIpowered threat intelligence, has announced a partnership with Wipro to enhance enterprise cybersecurity risk management through AI-driven threat intelligence solutions. The partnership brings together Cyble’s patented artificial intelligence (AI) systems and automation capabilities with Wipro’s global security and compliance expertise to provide security teams with deeper insights and enable more informed decision-making.

ech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Northeastern University to accelerate innovation in Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN) and 6G connectivity. The collaboration will focus on the research, development, and testing of next-generation wireless networks for global customers.

Tanla Platforms has successfully onboarded Axis Bank onto its Wisely ATP platform. This collaboration aims to enhance security measures, effectively protecting Axis Bank’s users from phishing attacks.

GAIL (India) Ltd and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) on Thursday signed a pact to explore setting up 1 GW solar and wind projects as well as jointly operating gas-based power plants in the state. A non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here between the two entities, GAIL said in a statement.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday said the company has diversified its coking coal sourcing, thus reducing dependence on Australia for the key raw material by over 50 per cent. The initiative will aid in reducing the overall cost involved in manufacturing steel, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Coffee Day Enterprises said the application filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd against the company in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, has been admitted under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for ₹2,28,45,74,180. Further, the company is planning to take the required legal action in this regard, it said.

Accordingv to market reports that private equity major Blackstone Group is likely to divest a 21.8 per cent stake in Nexus Select Trust REIT through a block deal for which the likely floor price is ₹135 per unit.

Prakash Industries has informed the exchanges that pursuant to the grant of Final I Stage-I I approval by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, now the Ministry of Forest & Climate Change, State Government of Chhattisgarh has also granted its Final approval for Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine. The Permission to Establish is already in place from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board and the development of the mine is progressing fast. The Mining Lease is now likely to be executed very soon.

Bansal Wire Industries has said that it has completed the acquisition by purchase of the remaining 23.85 per cent stake from existing shareholders of Bansal Steel & Power Ltd. Consequent to completion of this acquisition, the company’s shareholding in Bansal Steel & Power has increased from 76.15 per cent (pre-acquisition) to 100 per cent.

Results calendar: Siemens, Trent, Grasim, Zudus Lifescience, Info Edge, General Insurance, Alkem Lab, Atul Auto, Berger Paints, Bharat Dynamics, IRB Infra, Metro Brands, Sun Tv, Cholamandalam Fin, Aarti Inds, Suven Pharma, CESC, Inox Wind, Wockhard, Engineers India, Shipping Corp, CE Info Sys, India Cements, Mishra Dhatu, Star Cement, Prism Jhonson, Max Estates, Rolex, Kirloskar Ferrous, Surya Roshni, Finotex Chemical, Bajaj Consumer, Muthoot Microfin. Sundaram Clayton, Apollo Micro, Thejo Engg, GE Power, Dredging Corp, Rupa, Insecticides India, IOL Chemicals, Jyoti Structures, Kamdhenu, Indo Rama, Ambika Cotton, Deccan Cement, Emami Paper, Ruchira Papers. 10th Aug:- Aurobindo Pharma, APL Apollo, Vinati, Jyoti CNC, Metropolis, Advanced Enzymes, Ganesha Ecospehere, West Coast Paper, Lumax, IFGL, Stove Kraft, Jagran Prakashan, Zuari,

