According to market buzz, Honey Rose Investment, an arm of Warbug Pincus, plans to sell 9.25 per cent stake in Fusion Micro Finance and the floor price has been fixed at ₹535 per share.

Harish Lalchandani has resigned as the Chief Officer – Agri Machinery Business Division of Escorts Kubota with effect from February 28.

Two promoter entities on Wednesday offloaded their entire 4.1 per cent stake in real estate developer Sunteck Realty for ₹288 crore through open market transactions. According to the bulk deal data, promoters Satguru Infocorp Services and Starlight Systems disposed of 30 lakh shares each, amounting to a 4.10 per cent stake in Sunteck Realty. The shares were offloaded in the price range of ₹479.47-481.65 apiece.

Symphony has invested an additional amount of A$ 15 million (₹ 82 crore) by ubscribing 1,50,00,000 ordinary shares of A$ 1 each of Symphony AU Pty Limited, Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. SAPL was incorporated in June 2018 for the purpose of acquisition of Climate Technologies Pty Limited, Australia, a leading cooling and heating appliances company that has iconic brands such as Bonaire and Celair.

Hindustan Unilever has received an Order for demand of tax under section 73 of the CGST Act, on account of disallowance of transition Credit amounting to ₹54.06 lakh and penalty amounting to ₹54.31 lakh. There is no material impact on financial, no impact on operation or other activities of the companym HUL said and added these Orders are currently appealable and it will make an assessment to exercise our right to appeal.

IG Petrochemicals has incorporated IGPL Energy Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary with Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has launched Challanger Pro, producting catering to Flood Light, in domestic markets.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has received an Order from the Superintendent of Central Tax and Central Excise, Ernakulam, Kerala, imposing Demand of tax, interest, and penalty of ₹1.85 lakh. There will be no material impact on the financial, operation, or other activities of the company due to the the Order, the company said.

JSW Energy’s arm JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd on Wednesday said it has completed a bonus issue of 75.38 crore shares worth Rs 753.89 crore.

Biotechnology major Biocon on Wednesday said Bicara Therapeutics Inc has ceased to be its associate company after completing its $165 million (about ₹1,375 crore) Series C financing. onsequent to this infusion of Series C funding and post allotment of shares by Bicara, the company’s shareholding in Bicara on fully diluted basis will fall below 20 per cent, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

NBCC has bagged a ₹1,500 crore project management consultancy contract for construction of 1,469 warehouses and other infrastructure related to the agriculture sector. In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has bagged the work order from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in various states.

