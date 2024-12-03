The board of directors of Nazara Technologies has approved five investments worth ₹196 crore, including 100 per cent acquisition of stake in Sportskeeda owner firm Absolute Sports. Of the total , Nazara will invest ₹148 crore in existing subsidiaries, including Sportskeeda, Nodwin Gaming, and Datawrkz. The company will invest ₹69 crore to purchase shares arising from exercise of ESOPs from the Sportskeeda management to increase its stake to 100 per cent in the company, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

KPI Green Energy on Monday secured a 300 megawatt solar project order from Coal India Ltd. The contract for the ground mounted solar plant includes operation and maintenance (O&M) services for a period of five years, the company said in an exchange filing. “KPI Green Energy announces the receipt of its largest-ever order for setting up of 300 MW AC (alternate current)/405 MW DC (direct current) ground mounted solar PV plant from Coal India Limited,” it said.

Samina Hamied and Rumana Hamied, promoters of drug major Cipla, on Monday exited the pharmaceutical company by selling their 1.72 per cent stake for Rs 2,111 crore through open market transactions. Singapore government, Societe Generale, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Norges Bank, UBS, and Copthall Mauritius bought stakes in Cipla. DSP Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Motilal Oswal MF, SBI Life Insurance, and Tata AIA Life Insurance have also bought shares in Cipla. According to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange, Samina sold 89.54 lakh shares of Cipla, while Rumana Hamied offloaded 49.43 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.11 per cent and 0.61 per cent stake, respectively, at an average price of ₹1,518.75.

The board of Godrej Properties has approved the closure of a qualified placement issue, pursuant to the receipt of application forms and funds in the escrow account from eligible qualified institutional buyers. It has approved the issue price of ₹2,595 a share, which is at a discount of ₹132.44 (4.86 per cent of the floor price) to the floor price of ₹2,727.44 a share. Last week, the company had launched a ₹6,000-crore QIP issue.

MOIL has recorded production of 1.63 lakh tonnes of Manganese Ore in November, which is the best November performance since inception. During the first eight months of FY’25, the company recorded production of 11.80 lakh tonnes, which is 8.46 per cent higher than that in the corresponding period last year (CPLY). On the sales front also, MOIL has achieved its best ever November sales of 1.33 lakh tonnes, higher by 32 per cent over CPLY. During the first eight months of FY25, the company registered sales of 9.90 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 4.76% over CPLY.

Solar Industries India and its subsidiary have received export orders worth ₹2,039 crore for supply of defence products over a period of four years.

Protean eGov Technologies has received a work order from the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI), a Government of India organisation. The ₹161-crore project involves providing services as a system integrator for the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR 2.0).

Pricol Ltd has acquired Sundaram Auto Components (SACL)’s Injection Moulding business through Pricol Precision Products Private Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary). With this acquisition, Pricol will see a consolidated topline addition of approximately ₹730 crore, combined with SACL’s financial parameters that are value accretive to Pricol.

Safari Manufacturing Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safari Industries (India), has successfully commenced commercial production/ manufacturing of luggage at its newly set up greenfield manufacturing facility at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Indoco Remedies has announced a strategic collaboration with Clarity Pharma, UK. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Indoco’s history, as the company will launch around 20 products over the next 18 months through Clarity Pharma, its distributor in the UK. The company will continue to supply all the products under existing B2B partnership to its clients.

The board of directors of ARAPL RaaS Private Ltd, subsidiary of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, has approved a proposal for a $15-million fund-raise to support its business expansion plans and working capital requirement. Also, ARAPL RaaS has successfully booked orders worth $4 million

Two promoters of Home First Finance - Aether Mauritius Ltd and True North Fund V LLP - an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, on Monday divested 19.6 per cent stake in the company for about ₹1,728 crore. Orange Clove Investments BV, an arm of US-based private equity major Warburg Pincus, sold shares in two separate transactions on the BSE.. HDFC Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Prudential Hong Kong, Norges Bank, Citigroup Global, Capital Group and BofA Securities acquired 1.12 crore shares, or 12.6 per cent stake, in Home First Finance. The shares were picked up in the price range of ₹989.98-990 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹1,110.43 crore.