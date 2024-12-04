Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday said it has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power, enabling the Anil Ambani-led firm to participate in future tenders of the public sector entity. SECI, which serves as the implementing agency for renewable energy projects, had on November 6 debarred RPower and Reliance NU BESS Ltd from participating in any of its tenders for three years for allegedly submitting “fake documents”.

The Competition Commission of India has approved a proposed transaction involving GMR Infra Enterprises Pvt Ltd and a trust of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The proposed combination involves subscription to unlisted and unrated optionally convertible debentures of GMR Infra Enterprises by Platinum Stone A 2014 Trust (acting through its trustee Platinum Rock B 2014 RSC Ltd), according to a release.

Carlyle Group through CA Dawn Investments has divested a 4.3 per cent stake in Indegene for ₹636 crore in the open market. According to the bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange, it sold a little over 1.02 crore shares (4.3 per cent stake) of Indegene at an average price of ₹619.82.

Digital navigation firm CE Info Systems, which operates under the MapmyIndia brand name, has shelved its decision to invest ₹35 crore in a proposed B2C venture to be led by CEO Rohan Verma. As per the company’s board, Verma will take charge of the new venture after relinquishing his responsibilities at CE Info Systems. However, he will continue to be on the board of CE Info Systems. The decision comes after concerns were raised on the investment plan approved by the company’s board on November 29.

Oil and Natural Gas Company has been allotted 490.62 crore shares of ₹10 each by OPaL by way of subscription of shares on rights basis. Following this, the shareholding of ONGC in OPaL has increased from 94.57 per cent to 95.69 per cent.

DLF Ltd, India’s largest publicly listed real estate company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Bagri’s appointment as CFO is effective December 6, DLF said in a stock exchange filing. 52-year-old Bagri is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with a total work experience of around 30 years.

Wipro Limited has announced a partnership with Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) leader, to provide global enterprises with an integrated service that optimises and improves cybersecurity outcomes for people, processes, and technology investments.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has received a Letter of Acceptance from East Central Railway for “Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Traction Sub Stations in the Gomoh - Patratu Section,” for ₹186.76 crore. The order has to be executed within 540 days.

The board of PB Fintech has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary PB Healthcare Pvt Ltd or PB Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd or any other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to carry on the business of healthcare services.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd has announcesd the acquisition of a controlling stake (54%) by its wholly-owned subsidiary Kaynes Holding Pte. Ltd in Sensonic GmbH, Austria by way of subscription of shares. This strategic acquisition strengthens Kaynes Technology’s position as an innovation-driven organisation and expands its presence in global infrastructure technology markets.

The total electricity trade volume at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in November rose 15.7 per cent year-on-year to 9,689 million units. During the month, the exchange traded 5.46 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), recording a 27.7 per cent year-on-year decline, IEX said in a statement. The REC trading sessions were held on November 13 and November 27, at a clearing price of ₹140/REC and ₹190/REC, respectively, it said.