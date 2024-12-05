ICICI Bank said GST authorities have initiated a search at three offices of ICICI Bank. The proceedings are on-going and the bank is co-operating fully in providing the data requested.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF) and Tata MF on Wednesday bought shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes for ₹262 crore through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 7.55 lakh shares, while Tata MF picked 30,000 shares, amounting to a combined 1.12 per cent stake in Ratnamani Metals & Tubes. The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹3,335. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Nalanda Capital through its arm Nalanda India Fund offloaded 7.85 lakh shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes at the same price.

Vodafone Plc will sell 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers to clear its debt of $101 million or about ₹856 crore and use the residual amount to pay outstanding dues of its Indian venture Vodafone Idea. The transaction is valued at around ₹2,841 crore based on Wednesday’s closing price of Indus Towers stock at ₹358.75 apiece on the BSE. “Vodafone Group Plc announces that it has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers Limited, representing 3 per cent of Indus’ outstanding share capital through an accelerated book build offering,” Vodafone said in a regulatory filing.

Larsen & Toubro has completed the acquisition of a 15 per cent stake in E2E Networks via preferential allotment. The secondary acquisition of 6% from the promoter of E2E Networks is expected to be completed on or before May 30, 2025, the company said in a disclosure to the exchanges.

Mastek informed the bourses that Arun Agarwal has resigned as Global Chief Financial Officer of the company effective December 3.

Bondada Engineering has received an order worth ₹108.9 crore from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency. The work order involves the design, supply, and installation of remote monitoring systems for the smart solar street light system on identified existing electric poles under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana in Bihar on an EPC basis.

Iconic Property Developers, subsidiary of Suraj Estate Developers, has purchased, through a Conveyance Deed, a vacant parcel of land (1,464 square meters) in Mahim, Mumbai, for ₹101 crore. The entire amount, along with stamp duty and registration charges, has been fully paid. The company will develop a commercial building with an expected gross development value of ₹525 crore.

HT Media informed the exchange that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of HT Mobile Solutions with the company.

The board of Technopack Polymers has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 to eligible equity shareholders as of the record date.

Vimta Labs in a disclosure to the bourses said that Rama Narahai Naidu Dodda has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective December 10. Vimta Labs said he would pursue career opportunities outside the company.

Muthoot Microfin has reduced lending rates by 25 basis points for income-generating loans and by 125 basis points for third-party product loans.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has entered into an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (BI) to acquire three anti-diabetes brands: Cospiaq (empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met (empagliflozin + metformin), and Xilingio (empagliflozin + linagliptin). The acquisition is expected to be completed in March 2025. Torrent has been marketing these brands since 2022, as part of an existing co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India

Dynamic Services & Security gets offer letter for ‘Mega Project’ from the Maharashtra government to set up a new project for manufacturing of solar PV panels 1800 MW at MIDC Villebhagad, Tal Mangaon, District Raigad. The company also decides fixed capital investment of ₹1,080 crore.

The board of Indraprastha Gas Ltd will meet on December 10 to consider a bonus issue.

The board of Bharat Forge has announced the opening of QIP issue at a floor price of ₹1,323.54 a share.