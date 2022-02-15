Stocks that will see action today (Feb 15)

Vedanta Ltd has tied up with Hon Hai Technology Group to make semiconductors locally after India announced incentives for chip companies to boost domestic production. Vedanta will hold the majority stake in a joint venture with Foxconn, as Taiwan's Hon Hai is also called, according to a media statement . Vedanta Group promoter Anil Agarwal will be the chairman of the JV. Discussions are on with a few state governments to finalise the location of the plant, the statement said.

Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms will invest $200 million, about ₹1,500 crore, in SoftBank-backed Inmobi's Glance platform, which provides mobile lock screen content including videos and advertisement on it. Glance will use the funds raised to double down on growth in Asia as well as launch in key global markets including the US, Brazil, Mexico and Russia.

Concor: APM Terminals Mumbai, also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI), will invest $115 million (around ₹870 crore) for infrastructure development, in a bid to increase its container handling capacity. A joint venture between APM Terminals and Container Corporation of India (Concor) operating at Nhava Sheva, GTI, includes a berth line of 2,336 feet and 128 acres of yard space.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to commercialise AstraZeneca's asthma drug Pulmicort Respules in the Colombian market. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Colombia SAS and AstraZeneca Colombia have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialisation of AstraZeneca's Pulmicort Respules, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

ABB has successfully completed the installation and remote commissioning of the new Slice xP (II) Profiler system, a new actuator for slice lip weight control, at ITC Limited's Tribeni mill in West Bengal, India. The project, managed by the specialist Quality Control Systems (QCS) team at ABB India, included the replacement of ABB's existing cross-direction (CD) weight control system (Slice Profiler) with the latest Slice xP (II) Profiler under product phase out notification. The Slice xP (II) is ABB's latest actuator technology for slice lip weight control head boxes and falls within the weight extended profiling (xP) family designed to meet exact specifications that exceed process requirements.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company divested its entire stake in BBLUNT for ₹84.5 crore. Honasa Consumer, which runs brands like Mamaearth, has acquired BBLUNT from the company. The stock fell for the seventh consecutive sessions and declined nearly 14 per cent in this period.

