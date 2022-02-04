Stocks that will see action today (Feb 4)

RouteSms Solutions FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Ltd, one of the leading CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) provider to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators, has signed definitive agreements to acquire M.R Messaging FZC, one of the leading cloud communications service providers catering to enterprises and aggregators in Europeand South Africa. The acquisition is aligned to Route Mobile's global growth strategy and strengthens its global presence as a CPaaS leader.

The Board of DB Realty Ltd today approved setting up of a 50:50 owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) to jointly undertake slum rehabilitation and MHADA redevelopment projects. Godrej Properties and DBR will each contribute Rs 300 crore towards the equity platform focused on redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai. GPL will also subscribe up to 5 crore warrants convertible into equity shares aggregating to approximately 10 per cent of the issued and paid-up expanded capital of DBR for an aggregate amount of approximately ₹400 crore.

OnMobile, the global leader in mobile entertainment, recently partnered with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider, to launch its mobile cloud-gaming platform ONMO, a unique mobile gaming offering that blends cloud streaming, social e-sports, and AI to provide an immersive gaming experience. This next-generation cloud gaming experience provided by ONMO will enable Dialog users to play from the most popular mobile game genres such as action, arcade, racing, adventure and puzzles, amongst others. The initial offering is free for a limited period.

The Board of Directors of Maral Overseas has approved a proposal for setting up a spinning unit of 18,864 spindles for producing yarn at its existing Sarovar Plant (M.P.) with estimated outlay of ₹122.94 crore. The unit is expected to commence production in FY24. The board has also approved a proposal for setting up a new unit for its garment business at Noida (U.P.) with n estimated outlay of ₹14.93 crore. The unit is expected to commence production in the second quarter of the FY23.

