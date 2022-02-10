Stocks that will see action today (February 10)

Tata Steel on Wednesday said that its arm has accepted a letter of award (LoA) for the acquisition of a 93.71 per cent stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) and added that the process for the buyout is likely to be completed in the next couple of months.

On February 2, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) issued the LoA to Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP) for the acquisition of the 93.71 per cent equity stake of NINL.

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has entered into a distribution pact with Slovenia-based Medis for its orphan drug NaMuscla. As part of the agreement, Medis will commercialise NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders in Central and Eastern European countries, Lupin said in a statement. NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for this indication.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday unveiled its authorised generic version of Par Pharmaceutical’s Vasostrict (vasopressin injection, USP) vials in the US market. The Vasostrict brand market had the US sales of about $878.5 million for the most recent twelve months ended December, the company said citing IQVIA Health numbers.

Result Calendar: ABB India, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bafna Pharma, Bajaj Steel, BEML, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, CAMS, CUMI, Chowgule Steamships, Cochin Shipyards, Cummins India, Dr Lal PathLabs, Donear, Elgi Equipments, Esab India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gujarat State Petronet, GVK Power, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Motors, Honda India Power, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indian Hume Pipe, India Nippon, Kaya, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kesoram, Kirloskar Brothers, Lemon Tree, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, MRF, MTAR Technologies, Novartis India, Page Industries, Quess Corp, Reliance Power, SJVN, Speciality Restaurants, Strides Pharma Science, Sundram Fasteners, Sunteck Realty, Sun TV Network, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Titagarh Wagons, Welspun Corp, Whirlpool of India, West Coast Paper Mills, Zee Media Corporation and Zomato.