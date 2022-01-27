Stocks that will see action on January 27, 2022

Stocks to watch

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has increased it s stake in Fino PayTech through conversion of warrants. The Company has received intimation from Fino PayTech Limited on January 25, 2022, regarding conversion of 1,500,000 convertible warrants held by the company into fully paid equity shares of face value Rs.10 a share. ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd hold stake in FPT. Post conversion of warrants of ICICI Lombard, the voting rights of ICICI Bank stands at 4.58 per cent and ICICI Life stands at 8.77 per cent.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced that it will acquire brands for the India market from Sanzyme Private Limited, a leading player in the probiotics and reproductive health segment in the country. The transaction is valued at Rs 628 crore and is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, subject to customary closing formalities.

The Board of Directors of SRF has approved a project to setup a dedicated facility to produce 300 MTPA of P38 at Dahej at an aggregate cost of Rs. 61 crore. The proposed capacity addition of 300 MTPA will be added by June 30, 2022, to meet the demand from existing customers. The investment for the proect will be raised through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

RITES Limited and the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD), New Delhi, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen infrastructure facilities, promote a multimodal transport system, and address environmental concerns. The partnership intends to improve infrastructure facilities & transport services, promote multimodal mobility solutions to increase efficiencyof international production and distribution, and address environmental concerns to build infrastructure for the future.

SH Kelkar and Company Ltd, which had earlier announced the acquisition of equity stake of Holland Aromatics B.V, has completed the acquisition of 62 per cent equity stake, through its wholly-owned subsidiary - Keva Europe B.V. The remaining stake will be acquired in two tranches of two years, consideration for which would be linked to the performance of Holland Aromatics B.V, it said in a statement.

PNC Infratech Limited, in Joint Venture with SPML Infra Limited, announces receipt of Letters of Award (LOA) for three (3) new EPC Projects, namely "Survey, Design, Preparation of DPR, Construction, Commissioning and O&M for 10 years of Rural Water Supply" for a total village of 2,475 in Uttar Pradesh from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The approximate aggregate value of the above three projects is Rs 2,337 crore and, specific value will be known at the time of execution of agreements, after preparation and approval of Detailed Project Reports.

The Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Ltd has approved the issue of Bonus Shares. in the ratio of two bonus Shares for every three equity shares held by the company’s equity shareholders as on a record date to be fixed by the Board thereof for the purpose.

UPL has announced that it is appointing Mike Frank as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) UPL Crop Protection. Mike brings deep industry knowledge and extraordinary 'end-to-end' expertise, gleaned from his years at Monsanto and most recently at Nutrien, where he served as Executive Vice President and CEO, Nutrien Ag Solutions.

JITF Infralogistics has received a final award in its favour after arbitration proceedings. The award has gone in favour of JITF Urban Waste Management (Ferozepur), a subsidiary of the company and the aggregate amount of various claims under the award of Rs 92.29 crore. The arbitration proceedings took place between JITF Urban Waste Management (Ferozepur) and Municipal Corporation Moga and Department of Local Government, Punjab, with respect to the Concession Agreement for development, construction, operation and maintenance of an Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project for Ferozepur Cluster in Punjab.

Result Calendar: Accelya Solutions India, AIA Engineering, Apcotex, Arvind, Automobile Goa Corp, Aurionpro Solutions, Avantel, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bombay Wire Ropes, Birlasoft, Canara Bank, Cerebra Integrated, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Coforge, Cochin Malabar, Control Print, Colgate-Palmolive, Dalmia Bharat, Dollar Industries, Exxaro Tiles, Filatex India, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, HIL, Home First Finance Company, HIndustan Media Ventures, HSIL, Indus Towers, IIFL, Indian Metal Ferro Alloys, Intellect Design Arena, International Conveyors, Kewal Kiran, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, CE Info Systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, McDowell Holdings, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Orient Bell, PSP Projects, Punjab National Bank, Punjab Chemicals, Rajayapalaym (also rights issue), RBL Bank, Rane Brake Lining, Route Mobile, Subros, Shree Digvijay Cement, SM Gold, Transport Corporation of India, TD Power, Thangamayil, Udaipur Cement, Vaibhav Global, Wabco India and Wockhardt.