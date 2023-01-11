Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said the consortium of APSEZ and Israel’s Gadot Group (Gadot) has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port Company Ltd (HPC) from the Israeli government. APSEZ won the bid for HPC on July 22, 2022.

Eros Media World PLC, a global Indian media and entertainment company, has announced that it will not submit any further appeal with the New York Stock Exchange to review the determination made by the NYSE to commence proceedings to delist the company’s A ordinary shares and suspend trading immediately.

Zuari Industries has incorporated Zuari Envien Bioenergy Pvt Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary, which would become a joint venture entity between ZIL and Envien International Ltd subsequently. The Zuari Global board has approved execution of a shareholders’ agreement, securities subscription agreement and other ancillary agreements (if required) with Envien and Zuari Envien Bioenergy Pvt Ltd (wholly-owned subsidiary of the company), which would set out the terms and conditions pursuant to which ZIL and Envien will infuse their respective contributions in the joint venture.

RITES has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) for mutual assistance and cooperation to strengthen and develop a sustainable future by ‘Transforming to Green’. The umbrella MoU pertains to exploring opportunities in the areas of sustainability, including ESG and carbon-related works such as carbon neutrality in sectors such as steel, cement, and power, among others.

Kotak Securities, subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has led a Pre-Series A funding round for a Bengaluru-based B2B2C fintech start-up BankSathi. Founded in 2020, BankSathi provides financial inclusion solutions in India by creating an advisor-led digital distribution platform for financial services products. Its app is available in five vernacular languages, catering to more than seven lakh agents across India.

The Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd board has approved the increase/ enhancement in the distillery capacity of its Barkartpur plant to 250 KLPD from 150 KLPD. The project cost of ₹56 crore will be financed through internal accruals and loans under the Department of Food and Public Distribution’s interest subvention scheme.

Tata Motors has completed the acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing plant at Sanand, Gujarat, through its subsidiary. In August last year, the company said its arm, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), would acquire Ford’s plant for Rs 725.7 crore.

