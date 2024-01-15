Lupin has received USFDA approval for a new drug to treat blood pressure and migraine

Tata Consumer Products has signed deal to buy Capital Foods Pvt., the owner of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, and Fabindia-backed Organic India in two separate deals valued at about Rs 7,000 crore. The board will meet on Jan. 19 to consider fundraising via equity or debt issues.

﻿﻿Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary Adani New Industries has received the Letter of Award to set up a manufacturing capacity of 198.5 megawatts per annum for electrolysers under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition scheme from Solar Energy Corp.

﻿﻿BHEL has received a letter of award worth Rs 15,000 crore for an

EPC package for the 3x800 MW Talabira thermal power project from NLC India.

﻿﻿Life Insurance Corp: In a major relief for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the income tax department has issued a refund intimation of ₹ 25,464.46 crore for seven different assessment years. Meanwhile, the state-run insurer received a tax demand worth ₹ 1,370.6 crore from the Mumbai tax authority.

﻿﻿Avalon Technologies has entered into an agreement with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for indigenously manufactured HPC servers, ‘RUDRA’.

﻿﻿Sheela Foam has completed the acquisition of a 2.57% stake in KEL for Rs 55.33 crore. Post acquisition, the company now holds 97.23% of KEL.

﻿﻿Emudhra has launched its QIP at a floor price of Rs 443.56, which indicates a discount of 5% to the current market price.

﻿﻿Century Plyboards said that its newly set-up laminate unit started its commercial production on Jan. 12.

﻿﻿Goodluck India has opened its QIP issue at Rs 989.40, a share, which indicates a sharp discount of 10% to the current market price.

﻿﻿Anant Raj has also launched its QIP issue at Rs 310.78 per share, a discount of 5% of the current market price.

﻿﻿IRB Infrastructure Trust has executed concession agreements with the National Highways Authority of India for the tolling, operation, maintenance and transfer of the Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge on NH-76 in Rajasthan and the Gwalior-Jhansi section. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,896 crore.

﻿﻿Allcargo Gati, in a business update, said that its total monthly volume, including surface and air express, stood at 105 kilo tonne, up 7% YoY.

﻿﻿Hampton Sky Realty has received approval to start construction of the hospital project under the name of Hampton Narayana Super Speciality Hospital in Chandigarh, with a projected investment of Rs 200 crore.

Kaynes Technology will acquire Mixx Technologies for a consideration of $30 million to establish itself as a “silicon to systems” manufacturer for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. Post-acquisition, it will hold a 13.20% stake in Mixx Technologies.

﻿﻿Dilip Buildcon has sold its entire 51% stake in DBL Nidagatta Mysore Highways for Rs 61.6 crore.

Alkem Laboratories has appointed Nitin Agrawal as the Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. Feb. 1. A cyber security incident happened at the company’s subsidiary, which compromised the business email IDs of certain employees. The incident resulted in a fraudulent transfer of funds of approximately Rs 52 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects said Dineshkumar Laxminarayan Agrawal resigns as CFO of the company w.e.f. Jan 13. Satya Narayan Tripathi appointed as CFO in his place.

Gulshan Polyols has appointed Vinod Chauhan as Senior GM - Operations w.e.f January 13.

Vikas Lifecare’ arm Genesis Gas incorporates a JV company ‘Indraprastha Genesis Technologies’ with IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited)

PCBL to raise up to ₹700 cr via NCDs on private basis