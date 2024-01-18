Minda Corporation on Wednesday exited Pricol by selling its entire 15.70 per cent stake in the company for ₹658 crore through open market transactions. The company sold more than 1.91 crore shares of the automotive component maker at a gross price of ₹343.60 a share for ₹657.66 crore.

Further to December 12, 2023, statement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (together with its subsidiaries and/or affiliates) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, pursuant to which Sun Pharma has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro not currently held by it for $43 a share amounting to $347.73 million (₹2,891.76 crore).

The offer-for-sale by the Government of India for NHPC through which it will be selling its 3.5 per cent will open today for institutions. The floor price has been fixed as ₹66 a share. The OFS comprises a base issue size of 2.5 per cent and a green shoe option of 1 per cent. Retail investors can subscribe in the OFS on January 19.

The rights issue committee of Nagreeka Exports Ltd has approved plans for the proposes rights Issue. The company will issue 1,87,49,550 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹20. For every two shares, shareholders are entittled to subscribe three shares and the record date has been fixed as January 30. The issue will open on February 12 and close on February 23.

Nazara Technologies has proposed to issue up to 28.66,474 shares of face value of ₹4 each at ₹872.15 a share aggregating to about ₹250 crore. Kamath Associates - ₹50 crore; NKSquared ₹50 crore; Plutus Wealth Management Pvt Ltd: ₹50 crore; Finance & Leasing Ltd: ₹25 crore; ICICI Prudential ESG Fund: ₹13 crore; ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund: ₹22 crores; and ICICI Prudential Technology Fund ₹40 crore. This infusion of fresh funds will be utilised to invest in funding requirements and growth objectives of the Company including for making strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The board of RPSG Ventures Ltd has appoved issuance of upto 35,75,000 shares at ₹795 a share, aggregating to ₹284.21 crore to Rainbow Investments Ltd and Integrated Coal Mining Limited on private placement basis, for cash consideration.

MAS Financial Services Ltd has crossed an important milestone of ₹10,000 crore assets under management on a consolidated basis and in order to reward the shareholders for their loyalty and investment in the company, the board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:1. The board has fixed February 22 as the record date for reckoning eligible Members of the Company.

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order amounting to ₹82.4 crore from South Central Railway. The work order includes comprehensive ground infrastructure works for the provision of 4G LTE-R in 523 RKM of Secunderabad division.

Mahindra Aerostructures, subsidiary of Mahinda & Mahindra, and Airbus Aerostructures GmbH have signed a contract for the manufacture and delivery of metallic components for all Airbus commercial aircraft models, including the best-selling A320 family. Under the contract, MASPL will supply close to 5,000 varieties of metallic components to Airbus in Germany from its manufacturing base in India.

Zydus Lifesciences has received final USFDA approval for Pimavanserin capsules, 34 mg and Pimavanserin tablets, 10 mg. The tablet is used in the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Perkinson disease Psychosis.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has approved raising funds to the tune of ₹5,000 crore or its equivalent in US Dollars via the issue of equity shares via various methods.

Results Calendar: 360 ONE WAM, Accelya Solutions, Aurum Proptech, Dhampur Bio Organics, Dr Agarwal Eye, Fervent Synergies, Finolex Industries, GG Automotive, GG Engineering, Home First Finance Company India, IndiaMART InterMESH, IndusInd Bank, Innova Captab, Jindal Stainless, KSolves, Lynx Machinery, Mastek, Markobenz Ventures, Metro Brands, Nath BIogenes, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Quasar, Rajnish Wellness, Ramkrishna Forgings, Revati Organics, RK Forgings, Shoppers Stop, Shriniwas Leasing, South Indian Bank, Spenta International, Shreeji Translogistics, Supreme Petrochem, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Suraj, Surana Solar, Tata Communications, Tierra Agrotech, VB Desai, Velan Hotels and Yogi Ltd.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit