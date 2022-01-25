Stocks that will see action on January 25, 2022

Tube Investments of India Ltd has proposed to form a new 100 per cent subsidiary to focus on clean mobility. This new subsidiary will consolidate the electric 3W venture and other EV-related ventures. The Company will be infusing initial capital to the extent of Rs 350 crore into the new subsidiary for Clean Mobility through a combination of equity, preference and debt instruments.

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Award (LoA) for the Bid submitted to the National Highways Authority of India in respect of the Project viz. 'Construction of 6 laning from Belgaum to Sankeshwar Bypass in Karnataka on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Package-I)'. The accepted Bid Price of the Project is Rs 829.49 crore.

Hindustan Foods has signed a share purchase agreement with Reckitt Benckiser India Pvt Ltd. to acquire the entire share capital of Reckitt Benckiser Scholl India Private Limited. This marks HFL's entry into fast growing OTC Healthcare and Wellness segment as a contract manufacturer. HFL had announced its intention to enter into contract manufacturing in this segment as recently as August 21 and had secured an approval from the Board during the meeting held in November 2021.

Goa Carbon has announced that the operations at the company's Bilaspur Unit (Chhattisgarh) has resumed. The Kiln has been lit up from today. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly.

Star Housing Finance Limited has entered into co-lending partnership with Capital India Home Loans to compliment its AUM growth across their shared operational geographies. The move is a part of the overall transformation journey where Star HFL should be utilising the capacity created through geographical expansion now having a network of 7 branches and 15 digital Points of Presence across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Goldiam International Limited has received confirmed additional Export Orders worth of Rs 60 crore from its International clients for manufacturing of diamond studded gold and larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery. The aforesaid larger carat lab-grown diamonds will be utilised from in-house diamond growing subsidiary Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, which gives full backward integration to further enhance profit margin of the Company.

Asian Energy Services Limited, one of the leading service providers in the energy sector with a diverse service portfolio, has secured a four-year contract with one year extension option for operation and maintenance of Vedanta's Oil and Gas Processing Facility and Offshore Platforms in Cambay, Gujarat. Asian will commence operations from April 2022 in this contract.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, has announced that Malco Enterprises of Nevada, Inc. (Malco) , a leading Car Rental Company in Las Vegas, has selected RateGain to drive business recovery with the world's first AI-powered revenue management platform - revAI.

Vishnu Chemicals Limited has announced that the stabilisation run of the Backward Integration Project at Visakhapatnam Unit is successfully completed and operations have commenced at expected levels.

Results Calendar:

