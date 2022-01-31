Stocks that will see action today (January 31)

Buzzing stocks: Adani Gas, Adani Ports, Tata Motor, DLF, HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Infibeam, Sun Pharma, HDIL, KEC International Shipping Corporation, SJVN, Aarti Drugs

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas, a joint venture of Gautam Adani's gas unit and French energy major Total, has won licences to retail gas in 14 cities, a statement from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said on Friday.

India, the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions.

The government aims to raise the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from the current 6.2 per cent. Natural gas, while still a fossil fuel, emits less CO2 than coal.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has signed share purchase agreement with Seabird Marine Services Private Limited, to acquire 100 per cent stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) Private Limited.

The Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the business of owning, operating and maintaining container freight station, which are facilities set up for the purpose of in-transit container handling, examination, assessment of cargo with respect to customs clearances, both export and import.

SJVN

SJVN has announced that Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency has issued a letter of intent for supply of 200 MW power at the fixed quoted tariff of ₹3.11 per kWh for sale of solar power on long term basis for 25 years.

These projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards renewable energy capacity addition target of 500 GW by 2030 set by the government.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has bagged a contract to modernise and mechanise a cluster of six berths in Kolkata's Khidderpore Docks on a build-operate-own-transfer basis. Once fully operational, these berths under KPD -1 (West), will create additional port capacity in eastern India by installing mechanised systems to handle containers as well as clean bulk cargo.

The project will be the first instance of a public-private-partnership in Kolkata Dock System. Once formalised, the company is going to have a 30-year contract to run the operation on a build-operate-own-transfer basis.

Hinduja Global Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions has announced that its subsidiary, HGS International Mauritius, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in Diversify Offshore Staffing Solutions Pty Ltd. (Diversify), Australia.

The transaction is expected to close within the next few days. Diversify is an Australian enterprise, providing value-added BPM services, with delivery operations in the Philippines.

It provides differentiated consumer engagement solutions to its impressive roster of over 50 clients, 70 per cent of whom are in the Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) region and the others in US.

Bharat Road Network

An associate of Bharat Road Network Ltd, Mahakaleshwar Tollways Private Limited, (Concessionaire for four laning of the Indore-Ujjain portion on a DBFOT pattern, on a BOT Toll basis in Madhya Pradesh) has received a termination order, alleging Concessionaire default.

Vivo Bio Tech

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd has executed a lease deed with Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone Limited for setting up a new facility at Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ) campus, Pragati Maidan, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Vivo currently doesn't have capacity in large animals. The new facility adds pigs and canines to Vivo's small animal portfolio. The new facility, when fully functional can hold up to 178 large animals.

Results calendar

Companies that will announce results today are - Aarti Drugs, ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, Allied Digital, Andhra Paper, Bajaj Global, BP Capital, Chemfab Alkalis, Confidence Petroleum, Cyber Media, BPCL, DLF Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, Eimco, Emami Paper, Exide Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Housing Development & Infrastructure, HPCL, Hester Biosciences, Indian Oil Corporation, Infibeam Avenues, Jindal Saw, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Kintech Renewables, Krsnaa Diagnostics, LG Balakrishnan, LKP Securities, LT Foods, Mercury Lab, Navin Fluorine International, Navneet Education, Orient Cement, Patel Intergrated Logistics, Poly Medicure, Satin Creditcare SMC Global, Network, Shipping Corporation of India, Subex, Suven Life Sciences, Taj GVK, Tata Motors, Tuticorin Alkali, UCO Bank, Ujaas Energy, Venus Remedies, Vinati Organics and Voltamp Transformers.