Stocks that will see action today (July 12)

HFCL Limited has received the purchase orders aggregating to ₹59.22 crore from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for providing services to rollout their fibre networks in various telecom circles.

Healthcare Triangle, step-down subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 60,97,561 shares of common stock in a private placement. The company will also issue to the investor unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 60,97,561 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one investment option to purchase one share of common stock is $1.066. The investment options have an exercise price of $1.066 per share, will become exercisable six months following issuance date, and will have a term equal to five years following the issuance date. The private placement is expected to close on or about July 13.

Advent International said it will be partnering with Pratik Potato to lead its portfolio company, Eureka Forbes. Pratik has been appointed as Managing Director & CEO of Eureka Forbes. Pratik will lead the management team to continue scaling the business, solidifying Eureka Forbes' market leadership position, and delivering innovative products for a growing customer base, the company said. Pratik will join Eureka Forbes on August 16.

HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurance companies has invested in Z3Partners' new fund named 'Z3Partners Tech Fund' which is a tech and digital investment focused venture Capital (VC) fund. The objective is to invest in and nurture the highest quality tech and digital entrepreneurs in India. Z3 Partners, which is currently raising this Fund of Rs. 500 crore, has already backed best quality startups like Cyfirma, DealShare, Gramophone, Shipsy, and True-Fan.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru, aggregating to nearly ₹150 crore from Ritnand Salved Education Foundation. The total order inflow during the FY23 stands at ₹863 crore.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has partnered with CSC to make health insurance accessible in rural India. The company and Common Services Centres (CSC), under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, have teamed up to provide over 5 lakh CSCs access to a select range of Star Health insurance products. These health insurance products are specially designed to meet the needs of rural customers across tier two and three cities and rural markets

Yash Pakka Limited has awarded contract for conducting basic engineering study for integrated brownfield expansion project at their Ayodhya Facility to AFRY. AFRY is the top integrated project consulting in the world for pulp and paper industry.

Dhruv Consultancy Services has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for independent engineering services for road project—Sikar-Bikaner section of NH-11 in Rajasthan through public private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. Dhruv Consultancy Services received this contract in association with G-Square Infra Projects. Independent engineering services fees for the said project will be ₹4.14 crore and the contract period will be 36 months.

