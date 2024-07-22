Results calendar: Allied Blenders, Beeyu Overseas, Cigniti Tech, Coforge, Cochin Minerals, Cyient DLM, Dharani Sugars, Digi Content, Dodla Dairy, Fortis Malar, Fortune Intl, Greenlam Industries, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IEL, Indo Credit Cap., Jai Mata Glass, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kiran Vyapar, Maharashtra Scooters, Mahindra Logistics, Moschip, MRPL, Nitin Spinners, Nupur Recyclers, Poly Medicare, Petro Carbon, Pondy Oxide, Rane Brake Linings, SM Gold, Solara Active, Spencers Retail, Supreme Industries, Sharat Ind, Suzlon Energy; Triveni Glass, UCO Bank, UH Zaveri, Vera Synthetic, Vrinchi, Wendt India, Zensar Tech, ZF Commercial. HDFC Life, JSW Infra

The board of HDFC Bank has approved the initiation of the listing process for its subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, through an initial public offering (IPO). “The board has given a nod to start the HDB Financial IPO in today’s meeting, with the mandatory requirement for the IPO to be completed by September 2025. Outside of the HDB Financial IPO process, we are open to exploring a stake sale. But, as of now, there is nothing on the table,” the management stated following the announcement of tepid results for the quarter ended June (Q1FY25),” the leading private bank said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Currently, HDFC Bank owns a 94.6 percent stake in HDB Financial.

Yes Bank disclosed that ICRA had upgraded ₹6,700 crore worth of infrastructure bonds from ICRA A- (Positive) to ICRA A (Positive).

The Government of India has announced the upgradation of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from a ‘Schedule B’ to a ‘Schedule A’ category Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

Shriram Properties Ltd has elevated Gopalakrishnan J as executive director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He has been elevated from the current position as Executive Director (ED) and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced the record date for its final dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

Coal India Limited has received an order from Ministry of Mines, Govt of India for Composite license (prospecting and mining).

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has acquired Norwegian firm Equinor’s stake in an Azerbaijan oilfield and an associated pipeline for $60 million, the firm said in a statement. OVL “has signed a definitive sale purchase agreement (SPA) for directly acquiring 0.615 per cent participating interest (PI) in offshore Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) oil field in Azerbaijan from Equinor. The agreement also includes acquiring 0.737 per cent shares of the Baku Tbilisi Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline company through its wholly-owned subsidiary ONGC BTC Limited,” it added.

Apparel manufacturer and exporter Pearl Global Industries has raised Rs 149.50 crore from qualified institutional investors for repayment of certain debt and inorganic growth, among others. Among the marquee investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, ICICI as Prudential Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs Fund.

Stallion Asset has 1.14 per cent stake (17.16 lakh shares) in Navkar Corporation through open market transaction on July 19 at an average price of Rs 125.37.

Gabriel India, Anand Group company, has elevated Atul Jaggi as its new Managing Director. Jaggi replaces Manoj Kolhatkar who has decided to move on from the company.

IndusInd Bank on Friday said it plans to raise Rs 30,000 crore through debt securities and share sales.

KPI Green Energy Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from MAHAGENCO. This award is for the development of a 100-MW AC Solar Power Project, which includes an EPC package with land and three years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The project is part of the tender for the development of a cumulative capacity of 600 MWAC Solar-PV Power Projects at various locations in Maharashtra under the RE Bundling Scheme, as per RFX No. 3000042146 issued by MAHAGENCO.

Anant Raj Cloud Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anant Raj, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding(s)/Agreement(s) with Google LLC, an American global technology company. The deal is for for providing Data Center Infrastructure, DC Managed Services and Cloud Platform to various Public & Private enterprises; to develop innovative technological solutions for potential customers; and the parties will collaborate closely to assist customers in developing purpose-built Al-infused solutions for Data infrastructure, Productivity, and Security.

Vedanta Ltd has bagged two critical mineral blocks which were put on sale. The blocks are in Karnataka and Bihar, the company said . The company has been declared as preferred bidder’ for the Gollarahatti-Mallenahalli Nickel Chromium and PGE Block and Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block.

HDFC Life Insurance said that the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, has issued an income tax rectification order, reducing the tax and interest demand for the Assessment Year 2020-21 from Rs 4,178.8 crore to Rs 1,868.12 crore (a tax demand of Rs 1,495.17 crore along with interest of Rs 592.41 crore) .

JSW Infra has acquired the Under Development Slurry Pipeline Project from JSW Utkal Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, for Rs 1,700 crore. The acquisition includes a 20-year long-term take-or-pay agreement to transport iron ore through the pipeline.

