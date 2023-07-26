CanFin Homes, the housing finance arm of public lender Canara Bank, on Tuesday, informed the exchanges that three of its employees at the Ambala branch have committed fraud of ₹38.53 crore, and an FIR has been lodged with the Haryana Police.

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a simplification and consolidation of its capital structure that will result in a 4.2 per cent reduction in the number of outstanding equity shares. The board has approved a scheme of arrangement for a capital reduction of the ‘A’ ordinary shares (DVR) and issue ordinary shares as a consideration for the reduction. At present, Tata Motors DVR shares carry 1/10th of the voting rights of ordinary shares and are entitled to five percentage points higher dividend. DVR holders will get 7 ordinary shares for every 10 shares.

The board of Larsen and Toubro as approved a buyback offer of as much as Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares. The company’s board has approved the proposal to buy back 3.33 crore shares, representing 2.4 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a maximum price of ₹3,000 apiece.

Ampere” the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, has entered into a collaboration with Readily Mobility, a leader in the vehicle assistance industry, bringing full-stack after-sales and service support for its B2B fleet customers. Under this agreement, Readily Mobility will cater to Ampere’s fleet of vehicles, to ensure smooth operations, minimal downtime, and maximum business efficiency for Ampere’s fleet customers.

Asian Paints on Tuesday said that it has appointing R. Seshasayee, one of the independent directors of the company, as chairman of the board from October 1. His term of appointment will end on January, 22, 2027, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. He will succeed Deepak Satwalekar, whose terms will end on September 30.

HCLTechnologies has launched its Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Rabat, Morocco, to drive transformation projects to clients across portfolio themes of digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software.

The board of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers Private Limited, Manager to Mindspace Business Parks REIT has, approved proposed acquisition of leasable area admeasuring 0.24 million sq.ft and proportionate car parking spaces, common areas, amenities and services from RPIL Signalling Systems Ltd.’s at Commerzone Porur Project, Thiruvallur, Chennai together with the underlying 22% per cent undivided right for a consideration and other terms and conditions to be negotiated and finalised between the parties. Horizonview Properties Private Limited, Asset SPV of Mindspace REIT, is entitled to 78 per cent of the Commerzone Porur Project.

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd, a multifaceted company focusing on aquaculture farming, marine products processing, export and food production system consultancy, is making a big bang expansion in the Chinese market with KINGS RISHFU brand shrimps in association with the Shanghai-based Shanghai RSF Trading Company Limited.

Results Calendar: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aegis Logistics, Aether Industries, Aksh Optifibre, Allsec Technologies, Andhra Petrochemicals, Agro Tech Foods, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Banaras Beads, Bharat Wire Ropes, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Colgate-Palmolive, Deepak Fertilisers, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Embasy Office Parks, Fine Organic Industries, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Godfrey Phillips India, Gujarat Hotels, HG Industries, HFCL, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, ION Exchange, ISMT, Jindal Stainless, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahindra EPC, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Novartis India, National Plastics, Novartis, Oracle Financial Services Software, Omax Auto, Praj Industries, Punjab National Bank, REC, Responsive Industries, Rane (Madras), Sasken Tech, Schaeffler, Shree Cement, SJS Enterprises, Syngene International, Tata Consumer Products, Time Lease, Tech Mahindra, and TeamLease Services, Vesuvius and Vedant Fashions.

