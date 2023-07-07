Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹12,300 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Titan Company Ltd recorded revenue growth of 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for Q1 FY24 with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth in the quarter, the company said in an update. A total of 68 stores were added (including CaratLane) during the quarter, taking Titan’s retail presence to 2,778 stores.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said the National Company Law Tribunal had given its nod to the demerger of the company’s financial services undertaking and its listing. Reliance had previously announced plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL), and rename and list the as Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL).

The board of Indian Oil Corporation will meet today to consider a rights issue. Analysts said they would be keen to know details such as size, price and entitlement ratio. Meanwhile, IOC and Praj Industries (Praj) signed a term sheet to advance plans to strengthen biofuels production capacities in India. Various biofuels covered under this MoU include Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Ethanol, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), Biodiesel and Bio-bitumen among others. Earlier in October 2021, both the Companies had entered into an agreement to form a 50:50 Joint Venture to this end.

The board of Suzlon Energy will meet today consider fund-raising plans.

Credit rating of Macrotech Developers has been upgraded to A+/Stable from A/Positive by India Ratings & Research.

Aster DM Healthcare has acquired additional 2.36 per cent stake in Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company from several minority shareholders as on July 5. Consequent to the acquisition, shareholding of the company in MIMS has increased from 76.01 per cent to 78.37 per cent. MIMS operates hospitals in Kerala.

Infosys Public Services (IPS), a North America-based company of Infosys has announced the opening of its new subsidiary, Infosys Public Services Canada, Inc. (IPS Canada), headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, with local offices in Mississauga ON, Calgary AB, and Burnaby BC. IPS Canada said it helps accelerates digital transformation for public sector organisations across the country, including federal departments, provincial ministries, municipalities, and crown corporations, and provides access to top-tier IT talent and innovative solutions to improve the delivery of government services to Canadians.

JK Maxx Paints Ltd (erstwhile JK Paints and Coatings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement Ltd, has, in the second tranche, invested ₹60.24 crore towards the acquisition of 20 per cent equity shares of Acro Paints Ltd. Consequent upon the present acquisition, JKMPL has acquired a total of 80 per cent equity share capital of APL with immediate effect.

Goldiam International Limited has received export orders worth ₹30 crore from its new non-American retail client for manufacturing of diamond studded gold jewellery, which includes orders of lab-grown diamond jewellery.