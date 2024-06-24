Market buzz has it that Highdell Investment and Macritichie Investments plan to sell 7 per cent and 3.4 per cent stake respectively in Car Trade Tech on Monday via block deals. The likely floor price is ₹820 a share, according to markett sources.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG Germany for the construction and delivery of four multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each, with an option of building another four ships in near future. The vessels will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has successfully raised Rs. 1,500 crore through issuance of bonds. The issue, which consisted of base issue of Rs. 500 crore and Green shoe option of Rs. 1,000 crore, received an overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed 2.65 times. The funds have been raised at an annual interest rate of 7.44 per cent for a tenure of 10 years and 2 months.

Maruti Suzuki India has expanded its popular FRONX Velocity Edition across the SUV’s 14 variants comprising 1.2L (Petrol and CNG) and 1.0L powertrain options with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. Building on the success of its initial launch with the Turbo powertrain, the Velocity Edition further elevates FRONX’s dynamic and aesthetic appeal with a suite of exclusive accessory upgrades.

Cipla informed the exchanges that the USFDA issues form 483 with six observations for its Goa facility. The plant was inspected between June 10 and 21, 2024. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time.

Lupin has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status. The facility was inspected from May 7 to May 17, 2024. Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company producing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has signed an agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its commercial vehicle range (3-Wheelers). The partnership will enable CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for TVS Motor’s commercial vehicles. VLEs will facilitate the process of enquiry, purchase, test drives and/or delivery of vehicles, through the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network.

JSW Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has received Letter of Award (LoA) for setting up 300 MW ISTS connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited for setting 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects (Tranche VIII). Subsequent to this capacity award, the company’s total locked-in capacity increases to 13.6 GW. The company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 9.8 GW by CY24, up from 7.3 GW currently. With this hybrid project, the company strengthens its energy solution offerings while moving towards an energy products and services company.

Prestige Estates Projects has received approval for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals as may be required. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on June 21, 2024 have considered and approved the same.

Optiemus Infracom has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the company in the name and style of ‘Optiemus Unmanned Systems’ (OUSPL) on June 21, 2024.

Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) is planning to raise funds by way of issuance of one or more securities including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants, through preferential issue, private placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as maybe required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve such ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising as may be required. A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 26 to consider, evaluate and approve the same.

Capacite Infraprojects has raised up to Rs 30 crore through the allotment of 300 senior, secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value of Rs 10,00,000 in two tranches on private placement. The company has received approval to raise Rs 136.50 crore through the issuance and the allotment of up to 91,00,000 share warrants on a preferential basis to a mix of promoters and non-promoters. This fundraising strategy aims to bolster the company’s ‘10X’ brand in India, transforming it into a comprehensive food FMCG product company. The funds will also support future inorganic growth opportunities, such as strategic mergers and acquisitions and enhancing operational capabilities.

S.P. Apparels has completed the acquisition of entire shares (100%) of Young Brand Apparel, consequently. The objective of acquisition is to expand the business in USA and the acquisition of Young Brand Apparel will improve the synergies of both companies in terms of customer base and target markets. This acquisition will be a great support to the core business of S.P. Apparels to expand its future business.

Arihant Capital Markets has received approval for divestment of 100% Equity stake/investment held in its wholly owned subsidiary company viz., Arihant Insurance Broking Services subject to the approval of IRDAI. The total consideration to be received from such disposal is $400,000 and value for any cash available with the business. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on June 21, 2024, inter-alia, approved the same.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCS) has bagged strategic ‘Digital Transformation’ project from Rachana Grammar High School, a reputed 25-year-old educational institution. As part of the project, Blue Cloud is deploying its flagship AI product offerings like ‘Emotifics’ and ‘Edugenie’ in Rachana School. Emotifics is an innovative ‘Emotion AI’ analytics solution that tracks human emotions using advanced computer vision technology. Emotifics helps the school improve student performance, staff productivity, and students’ mental health. Edugenie, a comprehensive platform for educational needs, offers features like ERP, CRM, LMS, and assessment tools, all powered by AI technology.

Vama Industries has received a supply order worth of Rs 74.32 crore from NewSpace India (NSIL) (A CPSE under Department of Space, Government of India). The order is for supply of Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) systems and servers for Central Archival Facility (CAF) Solution on Turn - Key Basis. For the same, Training, warranty & support services are for a period of 7 years post installation.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit