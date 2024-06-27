Reliance Jio Infocomm acquired additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar and West Bengal circles at a cost of Rs 973.63 crore in the auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications which concluded on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has acquired 50 MHz of spectrum across low-band (900 MHz) and mid-band (1800 MHz and 2500 MHz) in 11 circles, amounting to Rs 3,510 crore in the auction. In total, the government has auctioned 10,522.35 MHz across eight bands, valued at Rs 96,238.45 crore at reserve prices.

State Bank of India (SBI) has raised ₹10,000 crore through its fifth infrastructure bonds issuance. The Bank has raised the funds at a coupon rate of 7.36 percent. The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of ₹19,884 crore and was oversubscribed by around four times against the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 143, indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has signed a definitive agreement with Haleon plc for the purchase of shares of Northstar Switzerland SARL, a Haleon Group company, to acquire its portfolio of consumer healthcare brands in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy category outside of the US. The acquisition size is £500 million, including an upfront cash payment of £458 million and performance-based contingent payments of up to £42 million, payable in 2025 and 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the early fourth quarter this calendar year. The operations will transition to Dr. Reddy’s in a phased approach to ensure successful business integration. The portfolio to be acquired consists of NRT brand Nicotinell and its local brand names Nicabate, Habitrol and Thrive in markets outside of the US.

SJVN’s wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) .has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AM Green Ammonia (India), a company under Greenko Group. AM Green is developing one of the world’s largest Green Ammonia Platforms at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The platforms will be developed in two phases starting with a capacity of one million tons per annum (MTPA) and ramping capacity to five million tons per annum by 2030 – equivalent of one million tonnes per annum of hydrogen. Under this MoU, the parties have agreed to cooperate with each other for supply/ sourcing of renewable energy on long term basis for these Green Ammonia Plants on a mutually agreed terms and conditions.

Exide Industries (EIL) has invested Rs 50 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), on rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made by the company in EESL stands to Rs 2,502.24 crore. EIL shareholding in EESL remains unchanged at 100 per cent. EESL is in the process of setting up a green field plant at Bengaluru for manufacturing & selling lithium-ion battery cells, modules and pack business. The equity investment in EESL on a rights basis is to fund the said green field project and meet its various funding requirements.

The board of Orbit Exports has approved to enter into an agreement with K&H Constructions, for the development of 2MW Solar Captive Generating Plant (SCGP) as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in south Gujrat region by having equity of 26% in SPV. The entire power units generated from the said SCGP will be supplied to the company, at its Kosamba and Sarigam facilities, at a discounted price against the DISCOM price.

Ramky Infrastructure has received Notification of Awards (NOA) from PowerGrid Energy Services (a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India) for Supply of Plant Contract (Contract Part I) and Supply of Installation Services Contract (Contract Part II) for Loss Reduction work under Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Leh District under Implementation of Distribution of Infrastructure works of Ladakh Power Devplopment Department (LPDD) under,’ RDSS in the Districts of Leh & Kargil of UT of Ladakh. The said contracts worth Rs 131.19 crore.

NIBE has incorporated Nibe Space as a subsidiary. The company owns 76% of the shareholding in the new entity. The objective of incorporation is to engage in the business of research and development of space and aerospace products, focusing on propulsion systems, satellite launch vehicles and other products with related technology including design, manufacture and testing of various aerospace technology products to be used in domestic and international applications in space sector and related activities by various modes with the use of IT and its applications.

The board of PI Industries Limited has approved to make “Rule 2.7 Announcement” to acquire Plant Health Care Plc, an AIM UK-listed company with subsidiaries in the US, Brazil, Mexico and a few other countries. PHC has industry-leading knowledge, products, IP and experience in protein/ peptide technology in the agriculture biological space.

Market buzz is that FIH Mauritius plans to sell 9.72 per cent stake via block deal. In CSB Bank (formerly Catholic Syrian Bank). The offer size is expected to be ₹594.5 crore. The likely floor price is ₹352.4 a share.

Similarly, market talk has it that India Resurgence Fund - Scheme 1 and Scheme 2, along with Piramal Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd. is likely to sell 1.25 crore shares or 10.13 per cent of the total equity of Archean Chemicals via block deals valued at ₹818.7 crore. It floor price is said to be ₹655 per share.

Copthall Mauritius Investment has bought shares worth Rs 214 crore in Jupiter Wagons. The transaction conducted through the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Copthall Mauritius Investment has acquired 32.79 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 652 each. Earlier, the company’s subsidiary -- Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) has received ARAI approval from the Automotive Research Association of India, for compliance to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Technopack Polymers is expanding production capabilities by adding an additional SACMI production line specifically for shortneck caps. This new line is scheduled for delivery within the next three months. Once operational, this additional SACMI production line will increase the company’s production capacity by approximately 300 million beverage bottle caps per annum. This expansion will enable the company to meet the growing demand for high-quality beverage bottle caps.

ITD Cementation India has secured a marine contract for constructing Third Berth (Jetty) and specified additional works at Dahej LNG terminal in the state of Gujarat worth around Rs 1,082 crore including taxes and duties.

The National Stock Exchange said that India Cements will be excluded from the F&O segment after the August series.

