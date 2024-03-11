Reports that InterGlobe Aviation’s promoter Rakesh Gangwal plans to sell up to 5.8 per cent equity for ₹6,600 crore. Reports further suggest that the floor price is likely to be ₹2,925, a sharp discount to Thursday’s closing price of ₹3,100.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that is recalling around 55,000 bottles of a generic medication to treat gout from the American market due to manufacturing practices norms deviations, according to the US health regulator. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, US-based arm of the company, is recalling 47,520 bottles (40mg) and 7,488 bottles (80 mg) respectively of the medication due to Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations (CGMP) deviations, it stated.

Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued an Interim ex-parte Order barring the company from taking any new mandate for acting as a lead manager for any public issue of debt securities. SEBI has further stated that the company can continue to act as a lead manager for public issue of debt securities with respect to the existing mandates for a period of 60 days from the date of the said Order.

Tata Group stocks, which have been on the rise in the last few days on buzz of listing of Tata Sons, are likely to come under pressure as now reports indicates that the company is considering multiple options to comply with RBI’s upper-tier NBFC norms, instead of IPO. Besides, reports also indicate that RBI has declined to give Tata Sons’ plans.

JSW Renewable Technologies Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy Ltd and step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd, has entered into a technology licensing agreement with SANY Renewable Energy for the manufacturing of 3.X MW WTGs in India for captive usage by the company. The strategic intent to venture into WTG manufacturing is to ensure a reliable and assured supply of WTGs for our captive usage, along with a significant saving on the overall project cost.

GAIL, ONGC and Shell Energy has signed a tripartite agreement to explore opportunities for import of ethane and other hydrocarbons. The MoU is also signed for examining development of ethane evacuation infrastructure at the Shell Energy Terminal in Hazira.

India Glycols has successfully added further 270 KLPD capacity to the existing Bio-Fuel Ethanol Plant at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. Post this, the enhanced capacity at the bio-fuel plant is now at 410 KLPD, which is fully commissioned.

Panabyte Technologies Ltd (formerly Panache Innovations Limited) has received a Sub-contract work order from Esec Security Consultants Pvt Ltd to carry out Installation work of Access Control System at Delhi Airport. The order value is ₹43.27 lakh.

Cosmic CRF Ltd has bagged 4 orders worth basic value of ₹13.60 crore and gross value amounting to ₹16.05 crore (Inclusive of GST) for supply of Cold Rolled Formed Sections for BOXNHL /BCFCM/BVCM Wagons. The order is expected to be completed within 4 months. The orders are received from Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd, Vadodara; Eastern Railway, Kolkata; and Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Ltd, Kolkata.

Patel Engineering has announced the successful inauguration of the Sela Tunnel Project in Arunachal Pradesh. Valued at ₹650 crore, Patel Engineering has incorporated advanced engineering techniques to overcome environmental and geographical challenges. The project includes the construction of a main tunnel T1 spanning a length of 1003.34m and a main tunnel T2 spanning a length of 1594.38m having an escape tunnel of 1584.38 m and a road spanning about 8.7 kilometers.

Tata Technologies has signed a 5-year Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Telangana to modernise 65 government-owned ITIs across the State with a total project cost of ₹2,324 crore.

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, has accorded recognition to Epigral Ltd’s in-house R&D Unit at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This registration will entitle the Unit to avail customs duty exemption on the import/purchase of equipment, instruments, spares thereof, consumables, etc. used for Research & Development activities from February 15, 2024, to March 31, 2026.

Captain Polyplast Ltd has been empaneled as vendor for supply of standalone solar water pumps in Himachal Pradesh under component B of PM-KUSUM scheme of MNRE. The company is empaneled for supply of 3-10 HP AC solar water pump up to March 2025.

CP Italy srl, Step down subsidiary of Control Print, had submitted a binding offer for acquisition of certain business assets of V-Shapes srl and the same has been duly accepted. The amount involved in the aforesaid transaction is approximately 3.6 million Euros.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted an inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) at Panelav from February 28 to March 8. The US FDA issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations. The company will provide comprehensive response to USFDA for the observations within the stipulated period.

KPI Green Energy has received an order of total capacity of 305MWac out of which 175MWac is awarded by Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary Limited and 130MWac is awarded by ABREL (RJ) Projects Limited for development of Balance of System for 305MWac solar capacity forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat. The Project shall be connected to Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) network of Central Transmission Utility (CTU). The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26.

The USFDA inspection at the Dishman Carbogen Amcis’ facility was concluded with a few procedural observations and the same will be addressed within the stipulated timelines. No any serious issue was raised during the course for the entire inspection.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Coimbatore. The property is expected to open in FY26 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

HG Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project “Access Controlled Highway of 4 Lane with Paved Shoulders from TN/AP Border. The NHAI estimated project cost is ₹943.99 crore. HGINFRA Bid Project Cost is ₹862.11 crore.

PG Electroplast said that on March 8 fire occurred at one of its warehouse in UPSIDC Industrial Area, Surajpur, Greater Noida. The fire was extinguished with the help of fire department. “There are no human injuries or casualties. The Company is in the process of ascertaining the cause of the fire and the quantum of damages to the stock which was kept at the warehouse,” it said.

The board of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has approved a buyback offer of 30 lakh shares of face value ₹1 each at ₹105 a share. The aggregate consideration of this proposed buyback is up to ₹31.50 crore. This aggregate consideration represents 4.49 per cent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2023. Record date has been fixed as March 20.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Tamil Nadu. The project is for “Improving the Alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section in Dharmapuri - Salem Section of NH-44 under NH(O) 2023-24 on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Tamil Nadu. The bid project cost is ₹548 crore.

Venus Remedies has successfully obtained Marketing Authorisations for a range of essential oncology drugs in Ukraine (Asia CIS). This includes Paclitaxel in various strengths of 100mg/16.7mL, 260mg/43.3mL, 300mg/50mL and 30mg/5mL, Oxaliplatin in concentrations of 50mg/10mL and 100mg/20mL and Irinotecan in formulations of 100mg/5mL and 40mg/2mL. These approvals mark significant progress for Venus Remedies in expanding its market presence and providing access to critical medications for cancer patients in the region.

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (formerly Titagarh Wagons Ltd) has accepted the offer from the Railway Board for Manufacture and supply of 4,463 BOSM Wagons for a contract value of ₹1,909.04 crore.

Garnet International Limited has acquired shares of Whitewall India Private Limited (Investee Company) equivalent to 81 per cent of issued and paid-up share capital. Whitewall India Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on September 23, 2015, having its registered office at Mumbai, India. The company is sole distributor of polymerised Drymix Mortars, which is manufactured by Mars Universal Private Ltd, a technology invented in Europe which is the most advanced in the world today.

The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday refused to grant interim relief to IFFCO which filed a petition against Swan Energy Ltd and its joint venture Triumph Offshore Private Limited (TOPL) from passing board resolutions for substitution of the bank term loan with promoter’s loan without IFFCO’s approval which leads to dilution of their stake.

RVNL has received LoA for the ₹251 crore order from the Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran. Additionally, the company has also received LoA for projects worth ₹1,298.20 crore from Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board for development of distribution infrastructure at South Zone & North Zone. The company’s JV with URC has also received a letter of acceptance for a ₹543 crore project from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

