Stocks that will see action on May 12, 2022

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Wednesday acquired 100 per cent equity of Khetri-Narela Transmission Ltd (KNTL) for an aggregate value of about ₹22.50 crore. KNTL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for Evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW)...on build, own, operate and maintain basis.

Realty firm Gaurs Group on Wednesday said it has acquired a land parcel in Jaypee Greens township in Greater Noida for ₹200 crore to develop a luxury housing project. The land amidst the luxurious golf-centric township has been bought from IndusInd Bank. The transaction has already been done and the payments have already been made to the bank, the company said in a statement.

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, on Wednesday said that it will pump in $2.5 billion (around Rs 19,000 crore) to set up a low-carbon recycling and rolling facility in the United States. The highly-advanced plant will have an initial capacity to produce 600 kilo tonnes of finished aluminum goods per year.

Lenders have agreed to extend the last date to submit bids for the resolution of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd by a month till June 30 as bidders have given cold response so far. Committee of Creditors (CoC) had earlier fixed May 26 as the last date for submission of resolution plans.

INEOS Styrolution India Limited's manufacturing plant at Nandesari, which was shut down due to a fire in a section of the plant, is expected to restart operations from May 12, after completion of repairs and receipt of all statutory and regulatory clearances.

Macrotech Developers in partnership with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge will develop a next-generation green digital infrastructure platform. The platform will jointly invest around $1 billion to create approximately 30 million square feet of operating assets to serve India's digital economy.

Results Calendar: Aditya Birla Capital, Anjani Portland, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Tyres, Avanti Feeds, Baba Arts, Brigade Enterprises, Caplin Point, Caprihans, CreditAccess Grameen, Coforge, Foseco, Ganesh Housing, Gillanders, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat State Petronet, Honeywell Automation India, Genus Power Infrastructures, HCC, Honeywell Automation, HP Adhesives, ICRA, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, JMC Projects, Larsen & Toubro, Lumax Auto Technologies, Matrimony.com, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, NACL Industries, Nitin Spinners, Orchid Pharma, Poonawalla Fincorp, PTL Enterprises, RBL Bank, Sheela Foam, Siemens, South Indian Bank, Spencers Retail, Tata Motors, TV Today, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Windlas Biotech, and will release their quarterly earnings on May 12.