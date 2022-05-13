hamburger

Stocks that will see action today (May 13)

K. S. Badri Narayanan | Updated on: May 13, 2022

Buzzing stocks: SBI, BoB, Bandhan Bank, DB Corp,Nazara Tech, Hind Aeronautics, Reliance Power, RInfra, Matrimony.com

Matrimony.com: The company in a BSE filing said the board approved to buyback shares worth up to ₹75 crore of the company, at a price of ₹1,150 a share on a tender route through proportionate basis.

Result Calendar: APL Apollo Tubes, Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises India, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, Balkrishna Industries, Carborundum Universal, CESC, Coromandel Engineering Company, DB Corp, Eicher Motors, Emami, Escorts, Elgi Equipments, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hindustan Aeronautics, JK Paper, Linde India, Nazara Technologies, REC, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Sharda Cropchem, Sigachi Industries, State Bank of India, Steel Strips Wheels, Tech Mahindra, Triveni Turbine, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India and Vakrangee will release quarterly earnings on May 13.

