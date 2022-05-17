The Board of Directors of Goldstone Technologies Ltd has approved a proposal to acquire substantial stake ranging from 51 per cent to 100 per cent in Equitas Technologies Private Limited. Consequent to the acquisition of up to 100 per cent equity stake by the company, Equitas Technologies Private Limited will become subsidiary company of Goldstone Technologies. Presently, Equitas Holdings Limited holds 2.50 crore (99.62 per cent) equity shares of ETPL. Equitas Holdings Ltd is the promoter company of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) said it got DGCA communications on handling of special child at Ranchi Airport. DGCA prima facie found Indigo's handling of special child at Ranchi Airport inappropriate. DGCA will issue a show-cause notice to Indigo to explain. The firm said it will respond the matter in due course.

Lebnitze Real Estates Private Limited, a part of the promoter/promoter group of Quest Capital Markets Limited, proposes to sell 11.36 crore shares representing 11.36 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on May, 17 (for Non-Retail Investors) and on May, 18 (for Retail Investors). The floor price of the offer has been fixed at ₹270.

Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings on the bank facilities of Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI). LTI and Mindtree Ltd (Mindtree), on May 6, announced merger of Mindtree into LTI through a scheme of amalgamation as approved by the respective boards of the companies. The shareholders of Mindtree will receive 73 shares of LTI in exchange for 100 shares of Mindtree. The amalgamation will augment the scale of LTI, complement its product offerings and diversify the geographies, verticals and customers served, thus enhancing the overall business risk profile. Also, the financial risk profile is expected to benefit from larger balance sheet strength in the absence of debt and stronger liquidity.

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of ₹1,147 crore across its various businesses. The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) has secured orders for T&D and Cabling projects in Americas and Middle East. The Railways business has secured orders in the technologically enabled/conventional segments in India; Overhead Electrification (OHE) for Metro - Order for Overhead Electrification (OHE), Auxiliary substations, SCADA system and associated works for elevated and underground metro stations; and conventional OHE- Order for Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works.

Max Healthcare informed the exchanges that its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries - Alps Hospital and Max Hospitals - with itself. However, the company said the scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

Panache Innovations has received purchase order of ₹5.43 crore from AGS Transact Technologies Ltd to supply, install and commission Security Kit for ATM-1000 units over three months with payment terms as 25 per cent advance in a lot of 200 units and balance payment within 30 days of installation.

