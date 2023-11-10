ICICI Bank on Thursday said ICICI Securities will be its wholly owned subsidiary following the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The ICICI Bank on June 29 had approved a proposal to delist ICICI Securities and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank after delisting. The bank has received approval from the RBI for making ICICI Securities a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to certain conditions, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd on Thursday offloaded 3.47 lakh shares of Reliance Industries Ltd for over Rs 81 crore through an open market transaction. Shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.05 per cent to close at Rs 2,311.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Ashok Leyland said it will invest Rs.1200 cr into Switch. The fund infusion is to expand its product portfolio, R&D & Operations.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed proceedings in DRI case related to Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal all all cases emanating from the DRI probe till next date of hearing in February

Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank will be listed at the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 60 a share.

GR Infraprojects has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) for the tender invited by RITES on behalf of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra (J&K) for design, engineering, construction, development, finance, operation & maintenance of passenger ropeway between Tarakote & Sanjichhat, on BOOT basis. The project cost is Rs 200 crore.

Results Calendar: LIC, ONGC, Coal India, M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Biocon, Sun TV, HUDCO, Tata Chemicals, IPCA Lab, Glenmark Pharma, Timken India, Garden Reach, PTC India, 3M India, Hindustan Copper, Allcargo Logistics, BF Utilities, Blue Jet Healthcare, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Palred and RS Software

