Max Healthcare Institute has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake of Jaypee Healthcare Ltd on Monday, upon acquisition of remaining 15,53,90,769 equity shares constituting to 36.35 per cent equity stake for an aggregate consideration of ₹227 crore. Consequently, JHL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Telecom gear maker HFCL Ltd along with its consortium partners has been declared the lowest bidder for optical fibre-based broadband network projects worth Rs 13,000 crore under BharatNet Phase III for UP East, UP West and Punjab circles. The company placed bids for UP East and UP West through consortium partners and alone for the Punjab circle. “HFCL-Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)-Aerial Telecom Solutions Private Limited, a Consortium has been declared as the Lowest Bidders by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), for bids valued at around Rs 6,925 crore to provide middle-mile network in Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) under the BharatNet Phase III programme,” the company said in the filing.

Welspun Mauritius Holdings Limited (WMHL), subsidiary of Welspun Corp, has divested a 5 per cent equity stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) for an overall consideration of 218.9 million Saudi Riyal (about Rs 480 crore). EPIC is a step-down listed associate of Welspun Corp in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Post this transaction, WMHL’s stake in EPIC has changed from 31.5 per cent to 26.5 per cent, and the company will still remain the single largest shareholder in the company, the filing said.

Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired a transmission project in Rajasthan. The project has been secured through tariff-based competitive bidding, Power Grid said in an exchange filing.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has secured an order to set up a 41.6 MW solar project in Tamil Nadu. The order is valued at about Rs 146.77 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26 as per the terms of the order, the filing said. The company is setting up an independent power production (IPP) unit at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Gautam Adani-led Ambuja Cements has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a majority stake in CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd in a Rs 8,100-crore deal. According to a CCI notice, the proposed transaction is a two-stage acquisition process, initiated through two share purchase agreements (SPAs) on October 22 will see Ambuja Cements initially acquiring a 46.80 per cent stake in Orient Cement. This includes a 37.90 per cent stake from the current promoter group and an additional 8.90 per cent from certain public shareholders.

Results calendar: Hyundai, Samvardhana Motherson Int, Bosch, Zydus Lifesciences, General Insurance, BSE, UNO Minda, FSN E-Commerce, 3M India, BASF, Suven Pharma, Natco Pharma, CESC, EIH, Vinati Organics, Cello, Jai Balaji Inds, Finolex Cables, Techno Electric, Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Reliance Power, NMDC Steel, Ingersoll Rand, Marksans Pharma, Minda Corp, Sanofi Consumer, Rattanindia Ent, Ion Exchange, Cera Sanitaryware, Diamond Power, Religare Ent, PNC Infatech, Medplus Health Services, Gujarat State Fertilizers, KNR Constructions, Sunteck Realty, Infibeam Ventures, Ujaas Energy, Astra Microwave, Man Infra, Technocraft Inds, Hindustan Foods, Ashoka Buildcon, Gokaldas Exports, Sharda Motor, Ganesha Ecosphere, Lux, Allcargo Logistics, Aditya Vision, Sundaram-Clayton, PTC India, Neogen Chemicals, Epack Durables, Bharat Rasayan, Hikal, Bombay Dyeing, Greaves Cotton, Bhagiradh Chemicals, DCX Systems, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, Polyplex Corp, Nirlon, Savita Oil Technologies, Sula Vineyards, Seamec, HPL Electric & Power, Nucleus Software, Marine Electricals, Globus Spirits, Repco Home Finance, TVS Sricharka, Eveready Industries, Filatex India, Kolte Patil, 63 Moons Tech, Pennar Inds, Lumax, Centum Electronics, Ador Welding, Cupid, MIC Electronics, Berbeque Nation, Man Inds, Amrutanjan, Excel Inds, Oriental Aromatics, Cantabil Retail, Balmer Lawrie Investment, IG Petro, Yatra Online, Tribhhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, GPT Infraproejcts, Fairchem Organics, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Zuari Inds, Nahar Spinning, Haldyn Glass, Mallcom India, Liberty Shoes, Shalimar Paints, Visaka Inds, Deccan Cements, TAAL Ent, Apex Frozen, SIL Investments, Titan Biotech, Emami Realty, Vipul Organics, Oriental Carbon, Akshar Chem, Kkalpana Inds, Kalyani Forge.

