The central government on Monday appointed Vinay M Tonse as the Managing Director of the State Bank of India till November 30, 2025, according to media reports. Tonse was serving as the Deputy Managing Director at the PSU bank.

KM Sugar Mills said on Monday that one of its engineers was killed in a fire accident at its plant in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the company’s factory in Masodha, Ayodhya. The company has temporarily halted operations at the plant, it said.

Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, MTRPL Macau Ltd., to set up tobacco shops at Macau International Airport. MTRPL Macau is incorporated for the purpose of bidding on the tender of duty-free liquor and tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.

Container Corporation of India Ltd has signed an agreement with Indraprastha Gas to explore the possibility of setting up LNG or LCNG infrastructure at its terminals in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionise the logistics sector replacing diesel with natural gas, Concor said.

Vascon Engineers has received letter of intent from Municipal Secretary’s Department - Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune, of ₹356.78 crore (excluding GST) for construction of General Hospital Building. The work has to be completed within 36 months from the date of acceptance.

ICRA Ltd informed the exchanges that Aribitral Tribunal has issued an order in the matter of arbitration between the company and Naresh Takkar. The rating major said the award issued by the tribunal is expected to impact its financial by about Rs 9 crore. Takkar was for CEO of ICRA.

The Board of Directors Rategain Technologies has approved the adoption of the preliminary placement document and authorisation of the opening of the Issue today, i.e., November 15. The board has approved the floor price for the Issue, as Rs 676.66 per Equity Share.

Tech Mahindra has entered into a collaboration deed with NEOM Tech and Digital Company.

Aditi Banerjee has joined LTIMindtree Limited as Chief Business Officer - Life Sciences and Healthcare w.e.f. November 20. Aditi Banerjee brings in rich experience in the Technology space specific to Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Aerospace verticals.

HCKK Ventures Limited, a multi-faceted software and services provider, has announced the merger of Softlink Global Private Limited, a global leader in logistics technology solutions with itself subject to market regulators approval. This strategic move, with HCKK Ventures acquiring Softlink at an approximate valuation of ₹430 crore, marks a significant step forward in the technology and logistics sectors, aimed at maximizing the potential of both businesses and enhancing value for shareholders, customers, and employees.

DCW has announced that search operation under the Income Tax Act, 1961, is being carried out by the Income Tax Department at the Company’s Corporate Office, Registered Office, Factories and other premises of the Company.

Oberoi Realty has launched ‘Forestville by Oberoi Realty’, the first luxury residential project in Kolshet, Thane. Spread across 18 acres; Forestville will consist of 5 residential towers. The company has launched the first phase of this development consisting of 3 towers. The apartments at Forestville will comprise predominantly of spacious 3-bedroom apartments starting from 1090 sq. ft. at about ₹1.87 crore.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, one of the large renewable energy players in India has crossed the 1.4 GW capacity of group captive projects in last seven months. This achievement is the result of signing of Power Delivery Agreements (PDA) with various industries across segments.

Diamines and Chemicals has received a letter dated November 2, 2023, from Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for Proposed Expansion of synthetic organic chemicals in existing manufacturing unit at Vadodara. The company has received consolidated consent & authorisation (CC&A) for setting up of the proposed expansion.

Kirloskar Electric Company said that the management has withdrawn the lockout at the Company’s unit situated at Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru, with effect from November 20.

BSE said that it will be investing an additional amount of ₹78.57 lakh in India ICC (India International Clearing corporation (IFSC) Limited) by subscribing to the unsubscribed portion of their rights issue. Investment in the equity shares of a subsidiary for its growth. The Company’s shareholding post this investment will change to 60.53 per cent.

ABB and Titagarh Rail Systems have formed a strategic partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India. The partnership aligned with the Indian government’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiatives has already had an early success by winning orders to design and supply equipment for metro coaches for Gujarat.

A Rail Neer plant built on a PPP Model has commenced commercial production in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, said IRCTC in an exchange notice. The production capacity of this plant is 72,000 litres per day. With this, the total production capacity of Rail Neer has increased to 16.96 litres per day. In a separate notice, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation said, the Railway board has permitted IRCTC to go for long-term tenders for a seven-year period through clustering of trains for catering on trains. The tender will be 5+2 years, subject to satisfactory performance of the initial five years.

