Adani group stocks, especially focussing on energy segment, will be in focus, as the US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with participating in a scheme that involved promising to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts. Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, alleged on Wednesday that Adani and other defendants lied about the plan as they sought to raise money from US investors. The five-count indictment also accuses Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain, executives at an Indian renewable-energy company, of breaking federal laws. “The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars,” Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

Nokia has secured a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension contract with Bharti Airtel to provide 4G and 5G equipment across major cities and states in India. Under this agreement, Nokia will deploy technology from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units, and advanced Massive MIMO radios, all supported by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Wednesday said it has acquired Khavda VA Power Transmission project through the tariff-based competitive bidding route. Khavda V A Power Transmission is the first-ever high voltage direct current (HVDC) project to be tendered through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, Powergrid said in a statement.

BEML has secured a ₹246.78 crore order from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). The order entails the supply of 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, along with spares and consumables and comprehensive after-sales service support, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a release. This truck is a high-performance vehicle powered by a Cummins engine delivering 480 kW (644 FHP) at 2000 rpm, paired with an advanced Allison transmission, it said.

LatentView Analytics has appointed Remadevi Thottathil as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), the company announced on Wednesday. With over two decades of experience in talent management, leadership, and organisational development, Thottathil will lead LatentView’s HR strategy, employee engagement, talent acquisition, and related functions.

Cipla is recalling over 1,800 boxes of a generic medication in the US due to complaints of broken tablets, according to the US health regulator. As per the latest Enforcement Report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), US-based arm of Cipla is recalling 1,875 boxes of Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets (1000 mg, 10-count bottle) in the American market. The medication is indicated for the treatment of high phosphate levels in the blood.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has said that the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with seven observations to its active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad.. The inspection was conducted from November 13-19, 2024, it added. “We have been issued a Form 483 with seven observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,” the company said.

Tata Power has entered into a strategic partnership with Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC) for the development of 5,000 MW of clean energy capacity in the Himalayan nation. DGPC, is a subsidiary of Druk Holding and Investments Ltd, the sole generation utility of Bhutan

Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd for supply of natural gas to its smelter at Jharsuguda in Odisha. The country’s leading aluminium producer has entered into gas sales agreement with GAIL Gas Ltd, a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd.

French energy giant TotalEnergies and Oil India Ltd have signed a cooperation agreement to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns at the Indian firm’s sites. The two will use TotalEnergies’ pioneer AUSEA technology, the French firm said in a statement. OIL recently joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), a global industry initiative launched at COP28, co-chaired by TotalEnergies’ CEO.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with PFC Consulting Ltd for acquisition of a project special purpose vehicle - Pune- III Transmission Ltd. The Pune- III Transmission Limited (PTL) projects include the establishment of new 2x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV and 3x500 MVA, 400/220 kV Pune-III substations and setting up of 816 ckm transmission line, according to a regulatory filing.

JSW Steel on Tuesday said it has been declared as the preferred bidder for Codli Mineral Block XII at Dharbandora in Goa. The company has received a communication from the Office of the Director, Directorate of Mines & Geology, Government of Goa, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing. The company is declared as ‘Preferred Bidder’ with highest final offer price at 92.60 per cent of the value of mineral dispatched,” it said.

Wipro has joined hands with Lineaje to enhance security for open-source components within enterprise software applications. The partnership aligns with Wipro Ventures, the company’s corporate investment arm, which recently invested in Lineaje, a US-based firm specializing in software supply chain security.

The board of UPL has approved the terms for its ₹3,378-crore rights issue. The company will issue 9,38,25,955 partly paid-up equity shares at ₹360 each, which includes a premium of ₹358 per share upon full payment. Eligible shareholders will be able to subscribe to one rights share for every eight fully paid-up they hold as of the record date - November 26.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INEOS Acetyls to explore the feasibility of constructing a world-scale 600,000-tonne acetic acid plant at its site in Bharuch, Gujarat. INEOS Acetyls is a global leader in acetic acid production, while GNFC stands as India’s sole current producer of acetic acid.

Aditya Birla Capital has invested ₹100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd (ABCDL), via a rights issue. The investment, completed on November 19, allows ABCL to retain its 100 per cent ownership in ABCDL. This capital infusion is expected to support ABCDL’s digital initiatives and expansion plans.

Easy Trip Planners has partnered with BNZ Green to promote eco-friendly green travel and reduce the environmental impact of the tourism industry.