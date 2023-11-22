Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be making a balance provision of $125 million in the December quarter of FY24, after the US Supreme Court rejected the company’s plea in a matter pertaining to EPIC Systems Corporation, according to the regulatory filing by the company. The development comes almost a year after the US court ordered the IT behemoth to pay a fine of $140 million in the Epic systems case.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited receives permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug for sale or for distribution in Form CT-20 from Central Drug Standard Control Organisation for the additional indication of Olaparib (Lynparza).

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed shareholders agreement and share subscription agreement with Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel. Pursuant to the agreements, ESL will be subscribing 44 per cent stake in Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADSTL. As per the agreements, AASTL will issue 7,857 equity shares at a price of ₹10 each to ESL.

Aurobindo Pharma said that Sanjeev I Dani, Chief Operating Officer (Formulations), was expired on Tuesday. Dani was appointed as COO on July 9, 2015. His duties and responsibilities are being re-allocated to other eligible persons with immediate effect, the pharma major said in a release. Meanwhile, in a separate notice it said the its arm Acrotech Biopharma along with Evive Biotech received US FDA approval for Ryzneuta for CIN.

Wipro on Tuesday announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Wipro will leverage NVIDIA’s AI software for enterprises for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions in the affordable care act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of additional shareholding in CaratLane Trading Private Limited (CaratLane) by Titan Company . The proposed combination relates to the acquisition by Titan of 27.18 per cent share capital of CaratLane (a subsidiary of Titan), on a fully diluted basis, from Mithun Padam Sacheti, Siddhartha Padam Sacheti, and Padamchand Sacheti. In August, Titan had said it plans to increase its stake CaratLane to 98.28 per cent by acquiring an additional 27.18 per cent for ₹4,621 crore.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Tuesday said the State Goods and Service Tax Officer, Chennai, conducted a search at its warehouse in the southern city on November 16-17, and a penalty of ₹1 lakh was imposed for “minor non-compliance”. In a regulatory filing, the company said the initiation of search was pursuant to the provisions of Section 67 of the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation will meet on November 29 to consider interim dividend.

Tata Power has ramped up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure on the Chandigarh-Shimla route to facilitate eco-friendly travel. The route connects two major cities -- Chandigarh and Shimla -- serving as a crucial link for travellers and businesses alike.

The board of directors Maruti Suzuki Ltd will be meeting on November 24 to consider the allotment of 1.23 crore shares of the company to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on a preferential basis.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in Bank of Baroda to over 5 per cent. LIC bought 24.39 lakh shares in the PSB, taking the total stake to 5.031 percent, against 4.984 percent earlier.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 135.90 per share.

