State-owned NBCC has signed an MoU with HUDCO to develop a 10-acre industrial plot in Noida at Rs 600 crore cost. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC informed that it has “signed MoU with HUDCO for development of 10-acre institutional plot at Noida sector-62 as Project Management Consultant”. The tentative cost of the project is about Rs 600 crore, it added.

Life Insurance Corporation informed the exchanges that it has filed an appeal in Maharashtra against an order demanding Rs 530 crore in goods and services tax, including interest and penalty, for fiscal 2020.

Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured an order worth Rs 1,233.47 crore to set up a ground-mount solar PV project of 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity. The order is awarded by a domestic company engaged in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects, a BSE filing said.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has successfully sold its stressed loan portfolio, including a written-off loans pool with an outstanding value of Rs 270.4 crore as of September end to an asset reconstruction company via the Swiss challenge method for Rs 40.6 crore.

German auto component supplier ZF Group on Wednesday divested a 4.32 per cent stake in its Indian subsidiary ZF Commercial Vehicles Control System (CVCS) India for Rs 1,022 crore, according to exchange data. According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, WABCO Asia Pvt Ltd, promoter and forming part of ZF Group sold a 4.3 per cent stake or 8.2 lakh shares of the company. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 12,465.19, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,022.14 crore. Wabco Asia’s holding in ZF CVCS India has come down to 63.17 per cent from 67.49 per cent. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund acquired 1.60 lakh shares of ZF CVCS India at an average price of Rs 12,400.

Moody’s Ratings on Wednesday said it has upgraded the corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) following its successful liability management exercises. The rating agency has upgraded the corporate family rating of the company from B3 to B2. Moody’s has also upgraded the rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources to B3 from Caa1.

Godrej Properties on Wednesday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to sell equity shares to investors for raising up to Rs 6,000 crore to fund its growth plan. Last month, the company’s board approved raising of up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issue of securities. In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that the QIP Placement Committee authorised the opening of the issue on November 27, 2024. The panel also approved the floor price for the QIP issue, being Rs 2,727.44 per equity share. Godrej Properties’ share price closed at Rs 2,833.05 apiece on Wednesday, down 2.35 per cent from Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated 116.6 acres of land to PCBL’s chemical unit. The company, earlier known as Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the state with an investment of Rs 3,718 crore

KEC International has secured an order worth Rs 1,704 crore in its transmission and distribution business from Power Grid Corp. With these new orders, the company’s year-to-date order intake has reached Rs 16,300 crore.

Sonata Software has received a multi-million-dollar modernisation deal in Australia from a global company.

The NCLT, Mumbai, has approved the scheme of amalgamation between Pious Engineering and Indo Amines

