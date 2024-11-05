SEBI has ordered suspension of Aravind Maiya, the CEO of Embassy REIT’s manager firm Embassy Office Parks Management Services, and appointment of an interim CEO with immediate effect. SEBI’s direction follows a National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) order that barred Maiya for 10 years from undertaking any audit in respect of financial statements or internal audit of the functions and activities of any company or body corporate. It also imposed ₹50 lakh penalty on Maiya. The direction will take effect immediately and will be in force until further orders.

Royal Enfield has forayed into electric bike space as it unveiled its first model which is likely to hit roads in 2026. The company unveiled the classic-styled Flying Flea C6 and scrambler-styled Flying Flea S6 bikes under a completely new electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea. Royal Enfield is a part of Eicher Motors.

Godrej Enterprises dispatches 20 critical equipment for refineries in Mexico *Godrej Enterprises on Monday said it has manufactured and dispatched over 20 critical equipment for two refineries in Mexico. The city-based company said it has increased its market share in the US and Mexico in the process equipment space, a statement said.

HCL Technologies has announced creation of a Singapore-based AI/Cloud Native Lab which is scheduled to open in 2025. The Lab in Singapore will be its fifth such facility in its global network. The lab will also partner with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to collaborate on transferring knowledge and nurturing young talent and mid-career individuals in AI.

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has signed an MoU with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd to renovate latter’s corporate building in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 186.47 crore. In a statement on Monday, NBCC said it has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for the renovation of Power Grid’s corporate building in Gurugram.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd has launched double stack rail services at its inland container depot in Faridabad, which will help reduce transit time and logistics cost. The new service will enhance the carrying capacity, improve productivity of the company’s 34 trainsets, and facilitate container movement from its other ICD locations

NTPC and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced the successful formation of a joint venture (JV) through their green energy subsidiaries. The joint venture between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and ONGC Green Energy (OGL) will further promote their interests in the renewable and new energy sector, they said. The new company will venture into various renewable and new energy opportunities, including solar and wind energy, both onshore and offshore, as well as green molecules such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and green methanol.

The Board of Kuantum Papers has appointed Vikram Kumar Khaitan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective November 5, after Roshan Garg resigned from the position of CFO, effective November 4.

