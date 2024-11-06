Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it is planning to enter Europe and the UK markets from the second half of 2025 as it looks to consolidate its presence overseas. The New Delhi-headquartered two-wheeler major sells its products in 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. “Hero MotoCorp continues to be a trusted global leader, known for reliability and resilience of our machines. This enduring trust and our world-class products will form the foundation as we expand into Europe and the UK,” Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal, said here at EICMA. The company will enter the markets riding on a new electric scooter -- the VIDA Z.

Premier Explosives has secured an ₹89.20-crore order from state-owned Singareni Collieries Company to supply SME explosives, LDC explosives, and accessories. These materials will be used for overburden blasting across opencast projects of Singareni Collieries. The order will be fulfilled over a two-year period.

Power giant NTPC on Tuesday said its board has approved investment proposals worth about ₹80,000 crore for thermal projects totalling 6,400 MW. The board of directors has accorded investment approval for Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, Phase-II (3x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of ₹29,344.85 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The board also approved the proposal for Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW), at an estimated cost of ₹20,445.69 crore, it said.

The government will sell up to 2.5 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc at a floor price of ₹505 per share through an offer-for-sale (OFS). The stake sale would fetch over ₹5,000 crore at the floor price. The two-day OFS opens for institutional bidders on Wednesday and for retail investors on Thursday. The floor price is at a discount of 9.7 per cent over Tuesday’s closing price of Rs .

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the Ambuja Neotia Group’s Rajscape Hotels (RHPL), which manages a portfolio of 19 resorts and hotels under the Tree of Life Resorts and Hotels brand. IHCL, in an exchange filing, said its board has approved the execution of an agreement to acquire about 55 per cent equity shares “for an amount not exceeding ₹18 crore in Rajscape Hotels Private Limited”.

Infosys said it has teamed up with Southwark Council (UK) to offer digital learning platforms for local residents, schools, and colleges. Through the Infosys Springboard digital inclusion platform, this initiative aims to equip residents with essential digital and employability skills, enhancing job readiness and supporting community development in Southwark.

The MSCI index review, scheduled for November 6, 2024, is expected to bring considerable changes, with several prominent Indian companies likely to be included in the MSCI Standard Index. According to brokerages, Alkem Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, Adani Energy Solutions, and Kalyan Jewellers are likely to enter MSCI Standard Index. Besides, HDFC Bank is likely to see increase in weightage.

