Tata Power will invest ₹550 crore to develop solar and wind power capacities and related infrastructure to supply clean energy to Noida International Airport (NIA), a statement said. Tata Power has signed two power purchase agreements with the upcoming Noida International Airport project in Uttar Pradesh.

MOIL recorded production of 1.47 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in October, which is its best October month production, higher by 32% YoY. During the first seven months of FY’25, the company recorded production of 10.17 lakh tonnes, up 10 per cent YoY.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers has acquired Bain Capital’s stake in three industrial and logistics park entities for ₹307 crore as part of a strategy to enhance annual rental income. Macrotech Developers( Lodha) had in September this year acquired the interest of Ivanhoe Warehousing India Inc (Ivanhoe) in the digital infrastructure platform entities for ₹239.56 crore. Now, it has given exit to Bain Capital.

Aurionpro Solutions has been awarded a contract by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (CMRL) to deliver Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro.

Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a residential project of around one million square feet in Chennai. The project, located in West Chennai, which is one of the fastest growing parts of the city, will be developed as part of a 1.5 million square feet mixed use development.

Rushil Décor has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore in the name of Rushil Decor Pte. Ltd to strengthen its presence in the global market and expand its reach into Southeast Asia Region. It aims to focus on the import, export and distribution of a wide range of products, including laminated sheets, MDF boards and HDF boards.

INOX India said it will supply five specialised cryogenic tanks to UK-based Highview Power for their Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) project. The tanks will be supplied from its facility in Gujarat to the LAES project coming up at Manchester in the UK.

NBFC firm Northern Arc has secured $65 million from global development banks for a maiden climate fund through its fund management arm, Northern Arc Investments IFSC Trust. The climate fund gets a commitment of $50 million from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and $15 million from OeEB, the official Development Bank of the Republic of Austria, Northern Arc said in a statement.

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Thursday appointed Ritwik Bhattacharjee as its interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect, following SEBI’s order to suspend its CEO Aravind Maiya. On Monday, SEBI ordered the suspension of Maiya as the CEO of the Embassy REIT manager firm Embassy Office Parks Management Services, and the appointment of an interim CEO with immediate effect.

