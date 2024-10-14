]Wipro on Sunday said its board of directors will consider the issue of bonus shares at a meeting scheduled to be held on October 16-17, 2024. Wipro is set to announce its Q2 FY25 results on October 17, 2024.

Kinetic Engineering Ltd will invest Rs 30 crore in its subsidiary Kinetic Watts and Volts as it looks to focus on expanding research, development, and manufacturing capabilities of the new venture, the company has said. The Pune-based auto component maker Kinetic Energy had in 2022 announced the setting up a subsidiary company to manufacture electric vehicle components such as motors, axles, frames, controllers, and batteries.

The Department of Public Enterprises announced that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the elevation of Hindustan Aeronautics, making it the 14th Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

Avenue Supermarts ( Dmart) has reported a 5.8% rise in net profit for Q2, at Rs 659.6 crore. Revenue grew by 14.4% to Rs 14,444.5 crore during the same period.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers’ (Lodha) net debt rose 14 per cent to Rs 4,920 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year as it looks to invest more on land acquisition and construction. Macrotech Developers’ net debt was Rs 4,320 crore as of June 30, 2024, and Rs 3,010 crore at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Drug firm Glenmark is recalling two products in the US due to manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a unit of Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is recalling 45,504 bottles of Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone fluorate) Nasal Spray.

Wockhardt on Friday said the national drug regulator has accorded a favourable recommendation for its novel antibiotic developed for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has provided a favourable recommendation for Miqnaf (nafithromycin), the drug firm said in a statement.

Indo Count Industries’ subsidiary, Indo Count Global, Inc., has acquired a 100% stake in Modern Home Textiles, Inc. for $11.7 million through a stock purchase agreement with Modern Home’s stockholders. The acquisition is expected to be completed by October 31.

Ashoka Buildcon has secured a letter of acceptance for projects worth Rs 2,000 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation

Godrej Properties acquired six new land parcels in the July-September quarter to develop housing projects worth Rs 9,650 crore as part of its expansion plan amid strong demand. Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.

Hi-Tech Pipes has raised over Rs 500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route. The issue was oversubscribed by marquee institutional investors and received bids of over Rs 800 crore. The QIP attracted leading domestic institutions like Motilal Oswal Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Bank of India Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance. Besides, prominent global institutions also participated in the QIP. The company issued 26,996,734 fresh equity shares at Rs 185.50 per equity share under the QIP.

Signature Global’s net debt rose by 4 per cent in September quarter to Rs 1,020 crore as it looks to expand business amid strong consumer demand for housing properties. The company’s net debt stood at Rs 980 crore at the end of June quarter FY25.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd’s sale bookings grew marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 254 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year on strong demand for residential properties. Its sale bookings stood at Rs 252 crore in the year-ago period.

Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has signed a pact to build and operate key electricity transmission lines in Kenya for 30 years, the African nation’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy Opiyo Wandayi said. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd signed a project agreement with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (Ketraco).

Results Calendar: Alok Industries, AngelOne, B-Right Realestate Ltd, Caprihans India, Ceenik Exports, Deco Mica, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Ease My Trip (Bonus issue), Gopal Snacks, HCL Technologies, International House, J Taparia Projects, Orient Hotels, Premier Polyfilms, Rajoo Engineers, Reliance Industries,Ramchandra Leasing Finance and SWSolar