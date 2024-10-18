The board of Zomato will meet on October 22 to consider raising funds through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. However, the company did not disclose the quantum of funding it is looking to raise.

DCW has announced a Rs 140 crore investment to more than double its CPVC (Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride) production capacity to 50,000 tonnes. The company will be increasing the capacity through a combination of new installations, de-bottlenecking existing facilities, and process optimisation, as per a statement.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd’s sales bookings fell 43 per cent to Rs 4,022.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal despite strong housing demand. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates informed that it recorded sales of Rs 4,022.6 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 7,092.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship firm of the conglomerate helmed by Gautam Adani, has raised Rs 4,200 crore in share sale to large investors via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to fund its future growth plans. The firm allocated 1.41 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 2,962 per equity share, it said in a statement.

AlcoBev firm Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Manoj Kumar Rai as the Chief Revenue Officer. Rai will be responsible for the company’s revenue strategies, focusing on enhancing existing revenue streams and exploring new business opportunities across ABDL’s portfolio, according to a statement.

Shareholders of GE T&D India have approved a proposal to change the company’s name to GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, an exchange filing said on Thursday. The proposal was approved by the shareholders at the company’s 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 4, 2024, the filing said.

Nitco Ltd has entered into One-Time Settlement (OTS) with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for its debt facilities. LIC has approved the OTS proposal and accordingly, the Company on October 16 paid the One-Time Settlement amount towards its entire dues outstanding with LIC.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd on Thursday announced to form joint venture with Mothercare plc, a global specialist in products for parents and young children. Reliance Brands Holding UK Limited (RBL UK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Brands Limited, will form the JV that will own the Mothercare brand and its intellectual property assets related to India and neighbouring markets -- Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

A host of companies including Aether Industries, Jio Financial Services, Tata Consumer Products, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Jindal Saw,Oberoi Realty, L&T Finance, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Tejas Networks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mastek, Kesoram Industries, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, KSolves India, Onward Technologies, Sarveshwar Foods, Manba Finance, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Supreme Infrastructure India, Tree House Education and Accessories, ST Corporation, Roselabs Finance, VB Desai Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Elecon Engineering Company, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Indostar Capital Finance, GNA Axles, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Best Agrolife, Benares Hotels, Ashapuri Gold Ornament, Duncan Engineering, IBL Finance, Indbank Housing, Impex Ferro Tech, IB Infotech Enterprises, Darshan Orna, Integrated Proteins, FGP, Continental Controls, Amal, Advik Capital, and Ace Men Engg Works Limited will declare their results today.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit