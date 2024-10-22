Tata Steel has signed a contract with an Italy-headquartered metals technology multinational to deliver a state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (EAF) as part of its green steelmaking drive in the UK. Under the agreement, Tenova is to supply an EAF with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes of steel similar to the output of the site’s blast furnaces decommissioned recently by melting scrap steel sourced from the UK.

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday affirmed its directions to bar Varanium Cloud and its promoter and MD Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale from the securities markets till the outcome of a probe into alleged mis-utilisation of IPO proceeds and manipulation of the company’s financials. In May, SEBI passed an interim order that barred Varanium Cloud and its Managing Director (MD) Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale from the securities market. The regulator had also restrained Sabale from acting as a director or key managerial personnel of any listed company, or any SEBI-registered intermediary which intends to raise money from the public.

Global investment firm CD&R has announced an open offer to acquire a 26 per cent stake in Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India for ₹2,983 crore. The offer is made at a price of ₹4,982.05 per share. The valuation of Opella is based on an enterprise value of 16 billion euros.

Ola Electric Mobility said it has resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The company has provided the requested information and clarifications in response to the Show Cause Notice from the CCPA. Ola has a robust mechanism in place to address complaints related to its vehicles, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

Eicher Motors said Royal Enfield has commenced operations of its manufacturing unit (Category 2) and flagship showroom in Bangladesh. The company has set up the business in collaboration with IFAD Motors in Bangladesh. The new manufacturing facility is Royal Enfield’s sixth assembly unit outside India, following Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina.

The board of Epigral has approved the opening of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on October 21 and the floor price has been fixed at ₹2,203.29 per share.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for a hotel property with 72 rooms in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY27.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has inaugurated its new plant in Manesar, Haryana. This is the company’s second plant for the driveline business in IMT Manesar. This plant will cater to the growing demand for the company’s driveline products.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy informed the exchanges that Bahadur Dastoor has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21.

Rail Vikas Nigam has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, ‘Company Rail Vikas Nigam’ in Saudi Arabia, effective October 18.

Results: Bajaj Finance, Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Varun Beverages, SRF, Supreme Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Zensar Technologies, Shoppers Stop, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, Max Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, ICICI Securities, Kajaria Ceramics, Olectra Greentech, IIFL Securities, Responsive Industries, Shanthi Gears, Salasar Techno Engineering, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Ugro Capital, SBC Exports, Vikas Lifecare, Swastika Investsmart, Sunrise Efficient Marketing, Tokyo Plast International, Royale Manor Hotels and Industries, Tokyo Finance, RO Jewels, Shangar Decor, Jubilant Ingrevia, Prime Securities, Orbit Exports, NDL Ventures, Regis Industries, Par Drugs & Chemicals, Lloyds Luxuries, Key Corporation, Jindal Hotels, MARKOBENZ VENTURES, Osiajee Texfab, Coforge, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Can Fin Homes, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Choice International, Gabriel India, Cigniti Technologies, Huhtamaki India, Goodyear India, Dynamic Cables, Associated Stone Industries (Kotah), Global Education, Baba Arts, Deccan Bearings, Bisil Plast, GK Consultants, Gagan Gases, Bridge Securities, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Amber Enterprises India Limited,and Amraworld Agrico.