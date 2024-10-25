The board of Coromandel International has approved an investment outlaynof around Rs 800 crore to expand its fertiliser manufacturing capacity and set up plants to make fungicides. The company will enhance granulation capacity by 7.5 lakh tons per annum for manufacturing of complex and unique fertilisers at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. It will also set up a modern multi-product plant for manufacturing of recently off-patented fungicides at Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

Online food delivery platforms Zomato has hiked platform fee in certain cities in the midst of festive season. In a regulatory filing, clarifying on a report that the company has hiked its platform fee to Rs 10 amid festive season rush, Zomato said, “We have indeed increased the platform fee yesterday (Wednesday) across certain cities.” In the national capital, Zomato is now charging Rs 10 as “festive season platform fee”. “Such changes in our platform fee are a routine business matter and are done from time to time and may vary from city to city,” the company said without specifying in which cities it has hiked the platform fee and by how much.

UltraTech Cement has signed a collaboration agreement with the Institute for Carbon Management (ICM) for a new technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cement production. The new technology, The Zero Carbon Lime (ZeroCAL), developed by ICM at the University of California, Los Angeles, can nearly reduce 98 per cent carbon dioxide emissions associated with limestone decomposition in cement manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

REC on Thursday said Ratle Kiru Power Transmission has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd, which is is a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC. The entity has been incorporated for transmission scheme for evacuation of power from Ratle HEP (hydroelectric project).

Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid) has emerged as the successful bidder for a transmission project in Gujarat. The project has been secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, the company said in an exchange filing. The project will be set up on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, the company said.

Kansai Nerolac Paints has signed definitive agreements with Aethon Developers, a subsidiary of Runwal Developers, for the sale of its land parcel in Lower Parel, Mumbai, along with the building situated on it, for Rs 726 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank for another three years, effective January 1, 2025.

Jubilant Pharma’s subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. in the USA, has voluntarily prepaid a term loan of $25 million, approximately Rs 210 crore, using its internal accruals as of October 23. This strategic move underscores Jubilant Pharma’s financial strength and effective management of its debt obligations. Jubilant Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova.

Shriram Properties has informed the xchanges that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are conducting search activity at its office premises in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company is extending full co-operation to the officials by responding to their clarifications and details sought, it said.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed S Balakrishna Kamath as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 3, 2025.

Results Calendar: Coal India, JSW Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Interglobe Aviation, Aegis Logistics, Balkrishna Industries. BEL, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, BPCL, Cholamandalam Investment, DLF, GMR Power, Go Fashion, HPCL, IDBI Bank, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy, J&K Bank, JM Financial, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Phoenix Mills, Poonawalla Fincorp, Praj Industries, Mahindra Holidays, MOIL, Macrotech, NLC India, Nuvama Wealth Management, Poonawalla Fincorp, Praj Industries, Shriram Finance, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and UTI AMC

