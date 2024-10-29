Abhishek Lodha and family, Promoters of Lodha Group’s Macrotech Developers will be transferring 18 per cent of the shareholding in the real estate company Macrotech Developers, worth ₹20,000 crore, to Lodha Philanthropy Foundation (LPF).

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has clarified that it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by the company’s chief information security officer in a data leak incident. The company said that alleged communication between a hacker and the security officer was fabricated by the hacker.

Tata Power has acquired 40 per cent stake in Bhutan-based Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited for ₹830 crore. In August, the Board of Directors of The Tata Power Company approved a proposal for the acquisition of a 40 per cent equity stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited in one or more tranches.

Prestige Group has acquired 17.45 acres of land in Bengaluru for ₹462 crore to develop a housing project. The land is located at Whitefield in the Karnataka capital. The group has completed 302 projects spanning a developable area of 193 million sq ft as of September 2024.

NBCC (India) has said it will undertake major development and redevelopment works in Goa worth ₹10,000 crore. “These projects are to be taken up in phases. In the first phase, 6 projects in Goa are set to be taken up for execution with an estimated value of more than ₹1,700 crore by NBCC,” the company said in a statement.

Citigroup on Monday offloaded 15.8 lakh shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank’s shares worth ₹275 crore through an open market transaction at an average price of ₹1,742.6. Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired the shares of Mumbai-headquartered HDFC Bank at the same price.

Cyient has acquired a 27.3 per cent stake in Azimuth AI, a fabless custom ASIC company known for its expertise in intelligent energy and power solutions. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Cyient’s semiconductor journey and demonstrates the continued focus to drive accelerated growth in this industry.

Results calendar: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Cipla, Canara Bank, Marico, Prestige Estates, SBI Cards, Voltas, Hitachi Energy, Container Corporation, Gujarat Flurochemicals, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Honeywell Automation, APL Apollo Tubes, HUDCO, Apar Inds, Kaynes Technology, Star Health, Vedant Fashions, V-Guard Inds, PCBL, Asahi India Glass, Deepak Fertilizers, Godrej Agrovet, Kirloskar Brothers, Redington, Genus Power, Symphony, Edelweiss Financial Services, Engineers India, Sheela Foam, Allied Blenders, V-Mart Retail, Force Motors, Blue Jet Healthcare, ASK Automotive, eMudhra, PDS, Laxmi Organic, Greenpam Inds, AMI Organics, HCC, TD Power Systems, Websol Energy, GHCL, MTAR Technologies, Kingfa Science, MPS, Thirumalai Chemicals, Steel Strip Wheels, Vakrangee, Somany Ceramics, Suven Life Sciences, Paushak, Selan Exploration Technology, Linc, Tiger Logistics, RS Software, HT Media, Mirza International, Shriram AMC, National Peroxide, Muthoot Capital, Venus Remedies, AArnav Fashions and Ecoplast.