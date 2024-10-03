Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said its mined metal production in the second quarter of this fiscal year rose by two per cent to 2,56,000 tonnes. The company’s mined metal output was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing. The refined metal production in the second quarter rose to 2,62,000 tonnes, over 2,41,000 tonnes in the year-ago period. The refined zinc production at 1,98,000 tonnes was up seven per cent as compared to Q2-FY24.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has tied up with Gilead Sciences for the manufacture and commercialisation of the HIV drug Lenacapavir in India and 120 other countries. The company has entered into a royalty-free non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC for the drug, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement. Lenacapavir is a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved drug indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus a type 1 (HIV-1) infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations.

Suzlon Energy has received an advisory and warning letter from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd for non-compliance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) with respect to the company’s handling of disclosures concerning the resignation of Independent Director, Marc Desaedeleer.

Reliance Power has partnered with Druk Holding and Investments Ltd. (DHI), the commercial and investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan, to jointly develop major renewable energy projects in Bhutan. The collaboration will focus on the development of 500 MW of solar power and 770 MW of hydropower projects in the country.

ITC Infotech India, a subsidiary of ITC, has acquired 100 per cent stake in Blazeclan Technologies for Rs 485 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Cephalexin tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg, in the US. The drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly and Company’s Keflet tablets. Aurobindo is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity. Cephalexin is used to treat infections caused by susceptible strains of designated microorganisms.

Ashoka Buildcon has secured a letter of award from MMRDA for a Rs 474.10 crore project, which involves the design and construction of an elevated road from Kalyan Murbad Road to Badlapur Road and Pune Link Road. In addition, the company has received two more letters of award for contracts totaling Rs 1,264 crore, including the design and construction of a creek bridge from Kolshet to Kalher and another from Gaimukh to Payegaon.

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to produce a generic prostate cancer treatment drug. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide tablets (40 mg and 80 mg), the drug maker said in a regulatory filing. Enzalutamide tablets are androgen receptor inhibitors indicated for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

Adani group has merged two step-down subsidiaries with green hydrogen and wind turbine manufacturing firm Adani New Industries Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

“Adani Infrastructure Private Limited and Mundra Solar Technology Limited stands amalgamated with Adani New Industries Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company,” Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group’s flagship firm said in the filing. Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd that undertakes low-carbon projects. It undertakes green hydrogen projects, manufacturing of wind turbines and solar modules batteries. It serves energy and utilities, transportation, logistics and incubation sectors worldwide.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned arm Jubilant Agro Sciences Ltd has entered into a manufacturing pact with a leading agrochemical company to produce an agro intermediate. Jubilant Agro Sciences Ltd (JASL) has executed a mutual confidentiality agreement with the customer for contract manufacturing of an agro intermediate, Jubilant Ingrevia said. Without disclosing the name, it said the customer is “a multibillion dollar company” and is a leading agrochemical innovator.

Plutus Wealth Management on Tuesday raised its holding in domestic carrier SpiceJet by acquiring additional shares for Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal available with the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management purchased 75 lakh shares or 0.58 per cent stake in Gurugram-headquartered SpiceJet. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 66.70, taking the transaction value to Rs 50.02 crore. Details of sellers of SpiceJet’s shares could not be identified on the BSE.

Rathi Steel and Power Ltd (RSPL) said it will invest Rs 50 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The company will set up a forward integration facility to convert wire rods into bright bars and wires, which find application in the construction and automotive sectors, RSPL said in an exchange filing. The addition of value-added products will broaden the company’s product portfolio and help boost profitability, it added.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the proposed acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines by Mankind Pharma for Rs 13,630 crore. Listed firm Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical finished dosage formulations. “Commission approves acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited by Mankid Pharma Ltd,” the regulator said in a post on X.

Shree Cement has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to support startups in the manufacturing sector and drive innovation. Through this partnership, Shree Cement aims to support product startups by offering infrastructure, mentorship, access to funding, and market connections, guiding them from prototype development to potential international expansion, the company said in a statement.

JSW Cement has commissioned an additional 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity at its plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, boosting the total capacity of the plant to 6 MTPA. With the expansion made with an investment of Rs 461 crore, the overall installed grinding capacity of JSW Cement has gone up to 20.6 MTPA, the company said in a statement.

