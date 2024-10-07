Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) have sold properties worth over ₹22,000 crore during April-September, up 56 per cent annually, on strong demand for premium homes. During the first six months of the current fiscal year, Godrej Properties sold properties worth over ₹13,800 crore, and Macrotech Developers’ sales bookings stood at ₹8,320 crore. The bulk of these sales were of housing units.

Drug firm Lupin’s subsidiary Pharma Dynamics has acquired nine brands from the Medical Nutritional Institute SA (MNI) in South Africa, through a partnership deal with ImpiloVest. The acquired brands include AntaGolin, RyChol, NeuroVance, SkinVance, FlamLeve, Rheumalin, SleepVance, ImmunoVance, and OviVance, it added.

Adani group has started blending green hydrogen in natural gas that is supplied to households for cooking purposes in parts of Ahmedabad, with a view to cut emissions and meet net-zero targets. Adani Total Gas Ltd, the group’s city gas joint venture with French energy giant TotalEnergies, has started blending 2.2-2.3 per cent of green hydrogen in piped natural gas supplies in Shantigram in Ahmedabad.

Wipro has incorporated a subsidiary to invest in IT consultancy and services business in the United States. The wholly-owned subsidiary came into effect from September 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing. Investment in the US subsidiary is by way of subscription to share capital of the entity, it said.

GAIL (India) and AM Green BV (AMG) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore projects aimed at advancing sustainable energy solutions in India. In a regulatory filing, the company said that the partnership focuses on the long-term supply of carbon dioxide (CO2) for eMethanol production and the exploration of hybrid renewable energy projects across India.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Saturday said it has inked a pact to acquire the Radio Frequency (RF) components business of Japan-based Renesas Electronics Corporation for a cash consideration of $36 million. An asset purchase agreement was executed on October 4, 2024 between CG and Renesas Electronics America Inc, a subsidiary of Renesas, and other affiliated entities of Renesas, that have assets in the RF components business, a BSE filing said.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for foreign exchange services It has received the ‘Authorised Dealer Category 1 licence’ which will help it offer a range of foreign exchange products and services,

To facilitate retail participation in government securities (G-Secs), market regulator SEBI has proposed allowing registered stock brokers to trade in bonds through negotiated dealing system-order matching, an electronic system managed by RBI. These brokers will operate a separate business unit (SBU) for this purpose, SEBI suggested in its consultation paper. The regulatory authority will oversee all policy, risk management, investor grievance, and enforcement related to stock brokers trading on negotiated dealing system-order matching.

Samhi Hotels Ltd on Friday said it will acquire Innmar Tourism and Hotels Pvt Ltd at an enterprise value of ₹205 crore. The company will acquire 84,37,500 equity shares of ₹10 each of the target for an enterprise value of ₹205 crore adjusted for net working capital, including cash from existing shareholders, it added.

JK Tyre & Industries has entered into a long-term partnership with fleet electric mobility platform Vertelo to provide its cloud-based monitoring system. Through this partnership, JK Tyre will provide its new generation EV tyres equipped with connected sensors with real-time monitoring for Vertelo’s fleet, the company said in a statement.

Titan Company has said that’s jewellery domestic operations grew nearly 25 per cent year-on-year led by a significant pick-up in consumer demand momentum post the reduction in custom duty on gold imports.

The board of Gravita India has approved raising funds to the tune of ₹1,000 crore through the issue of equity shares.

Landmark Cars has received a Letter of Intent from Mercedes-Benz India for a dealership in Patna to cater to the high potential geographies of Bihar and Jharkhand. The business will include sales and after-sales of Mercedes-Benz cars.