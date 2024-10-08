The board of HDFC Bank has approved the sale of HDFC Education to Vama Sundari for ₹192 crore.

Sobha has reported a sales value of ₹1,179 crore for Q2-FY25. The Bengaluru-based realty major said its average price realisation during the quarter stood at ₹12,674 per square foot (SFT).

IRCON International informed the exchanges that Apex Buildsys, a contractor for the company, has initiated claims amounting to ₹38.7 crore against it. The claim is being adjudicated by an Arbitral Tribunal. The dispute arises from contractual obligations between the two entities.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) has announced a consolidated net revenue growth in the mid-twenties for Q2FY25. The company’s beauty vertical also achieved a similar growth rate, while the fashion vertical recorded net sales value (NSV) growth in the early teens during the same period.

Northern Arc, a diversified non-banking finance company, has launched its performing credit AIF fund (Category II) – ‘Finserv Fund’ through its subsidiary, Northern Arc Investment Managers (NAIM). The fund aims to raise a target corpus of ₹1,500 crore, including a green shoe option of ₹500 crore.

MOIL has reported its best-ever September production figures, with the company achieving a 7% production growth during the period from April to September 2024.

Bharat Electronics has received orders worth ₹500 crore since September 11, taking the total order flow for FY25 to ₹7,689 crore. The company has guided for ₹25,000 crore order inflows for FY25.

HEG has acquired 8.23% stake in GrafTech International for ₹248.62 crore.

Puravankara has bought 3 acres 4 guntas of land in North Bengaluru to develop a residential project. The total consideration for the land parcel or the gross development potential for this potential project has not been disclosed.

.Hi-Tech Pipes has announced the opening of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds. It has fixed a floor price set at ₹194.98 per share., which is a 3% discount to the company’s closing price on Monday.

Mahanagar Gas has signed an indicative and non-binding term sheet with International Battery Company Inc. for a proposed investment in International Battery Company Pvt. Ltd. for an amount not exceeding ₹385 crore in one or more tranches by subscribing to equity shares or other securities of the proposed JV company for a stake not less than 40% in that venture.