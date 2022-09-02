Stocks that will see action today (Sept 2)

Adani Enterprises Ltdwill replace Shree Cement Ltd from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee - Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make the changes as a part of its periodic review, a release said on Thursday. Adani Total Gas Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd, MphasiS Ltd and Samvardhana Motherson International.Jubilant Foodworks,Lupin, MindTree Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Zydus Lifesciences will be dropped from the Nifty Next 50 index.

Infosys has completed the acquisition of BASE life science, a leading technology and consulting firm in the life sciences industry, in Europe. This follows the announcement the company made on July 13, 2022. Headquartered in Denmark, BASE is one of the fastest growing technology and consulting partners in the life sciences industry.

UPLCorporation has appointed Mike Frank as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UPL's Global Crop Protection (CP) business that manages all CP assets outside of India. Mike will be a member of the UPL Crop Protection Board of Directors.

Aurobindo Pharma has informed the exchanges that its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has decided to expand its operations by establishing another mammalian cell culture manufacturing facility of higher capacity to cater to the future requirements. The capital expenditure for ramping up capacities is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore. The facility is likely to be fully operational by FY26. The company plans to enter into contract manufacturing operations for biologicals.

Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, US, has announced that its US-based, wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated (RSDSI), has been selected by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aerial systems, to implement Ramco's Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 for GA-ASI's SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program.

Kernex Microsystemshas said that the North Central Railway has issued a Letter of Acceptance to Kernex-KEC Consortium for 'Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System). along with 48 fibre OFC as a backbone on Ch Ipyana Buzurg (excl)-Kanpur (EXCL) Section on North Central Railway. The accepted Bid Project Cost for the Project is Rs. 255.22 crore.

SIS Australia Group Pty Limited, a subsidiary of SIS Limited, has signed Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 85% shareholding in Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd. The cost of acquisition will be AUD 5 million. SDS is a leading provider of critical risk, medical, training and security services to bluechip organisations across Australia.

Seedlings India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife Limited has introduced two new CTPR-based formulations, CITIGEN and VISTARA, which are intended to combat harmful insects in various crops including sugarcane and rice.

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd has purchased land admeasuring 2 acres and 17 cents in Kallem Village, Lingalaghanpur, Warangal District, Telangana.